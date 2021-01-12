Despite Another Loss, Utah Insistent On Not Hitting Restart Button

After suffering its fourth consecutive loss, the second of which came after having a 10-point halftime lead, Utah continues to lose in different ways. Nobody knows the next step but it better happen fast

It's safe to say that this is not the way Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak saw the 2020-21 college basketballs season unfolding.

With nearly every major player returning from last year's team that took down No. 6 Kentucky and finished 16-15 overall, Krystkowiak was expecting the Utes to take a big step forward this season.

After all, he had forward Timmy Allen, an all-Pac-12 nominee, and Rylan Jones, Pac-12 all-Freshman nominee, returning to lead the team. Combine that with sharpshooter Alfonso Plummer, single-game Pac-12 record for three-pointers made, and incoming freshmen Pelle Larsson and Ian Martinez and the reasons for success were there on the court.

But just under halfway into the season and the Utes find themselves at 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the Pac-12, currently riding a brutal four game losing streak that's seen this team lose in multiple ways.

Making matters worse in the four-game losing streak is that Utah's last two losses, which came against what many believe to be two of the top teams in the Pac-12, came with the Utes leading by 10 at the half.

“I thought the other night was turnovers and tonight was rebounding,” Krystkowiak said postgame against Colorado on Monday. “We got pounded on the glass, we got him to miss. The rebounds happen a lot. Miss shots happen a lot. We cleaned it up for Oregon, but this is a big physical team and they pounded us. That was super costly.”

Against Utah this past Saturday, the Utes thoroughly dominated the Utes on both ends of the court to jump out to a 43-33 lead at the break. But within five minutes of the second half, the lead had evaporated as they were outscored 46-30 over the final 20 minutes.

The Utes turned the ball over 18 times in the loss as they were unable to match the intensity that the Ducks came out with after the break.

The against Colorado, the Utes once against dominated the first half by leading 37-27. But just like the game against Oregon, Utah failed to show up after the break as the Buffaloes went on a 15-0 run to begin the final 20 minutes.

Utah couldn't keep up with Colorado's physicality, being outrebounded 49-31 overall and shooting just 2-for-11 from the free throw line.

“With this team, every little thing is a big thing,” Krystkowiak said. “We shoot a normal free throw percentage, I don’t know, maybe (we win). I think it is a different game. … We just gotta keep moving forward, keep grinding.”

But despite the losing streak, and the manner in which they've lost the past two games, Krystkowiak believes that this team doesn't need to hit the restart button.

“We just played four really good teams, two on the road, two at home,” he said. “And we have had periods, I would say, maybe two-thirds of our basketball has been really good. A third hasn’t.”

While that sort of confidence is what you want in a head coach, it's difficult to imagine things getting better for the Utes unless changes are made.

The change to the starting lineup two games ago — moving Larsson and Riley Battin in while taking Plummer and Branden Carlson out — appears to be the right move. It's gotten the Utes off too strong starts in both games and double digit halftime leads.

But that same starting lineup has gotten blown out to start the second half of both games. The halftime adjustments have yet to be made by Krystkowiak and his staff, and that's something that needs to change after being outscored by 47 points in the second half of the previous three games.

It's unknown where the Utes go from here, but something must change.



