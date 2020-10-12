SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Utah Star Kyle Kuzma is an NBA Champion With the LA Lakers

Ryan Kostecka

When the final buzzer sounded and confetti poured from the rafters, the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated their NBA championship. In a season filled with obstacles, as well as devastating loss, it was fitting that LeBron James and co. honored their former teammate and Laker legend Kobe Bryant with a title just over nine months after he tragically passed away.

But once the memories and the tears stopped, the celebration began. And right in the middle of that celebration was former Utah star Kyle Kuzma, an integral part of LA's deep bench that helped earn the team so many victories.

"Man. …just a kid from Flint, Mich. It's crazy. Crazy, crazy you know," Kuzma said postgame. "I almost didn't go to college. I wasn't supposed to get drafted, you know. NBA Championship. … It's unbelievable."

In the NBA Finals, Kuzma averaged just 8.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, but he did so by playing in 21.7 points per game. He had a series-high of 19 points in LA's game three loss, going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc — he also had a dagger three-pointer in game four that helped propel the Lakers to the win and a 3-1 series lead.

In the regular season and after dealing with injuries beginning and throughout, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25 minutes per game.

USATSI_15044638_168386753_lowres

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 4-2 on Sunday night following their 106-93 victory. James was named as Finals MVP, his fourth time receiving the award.

USATSI_15004102_168386753_lowres

The championship finally brought an end to a season that saw many highs and lows, from the massive injuries sustained to perennial favorites the Golden State Warriors, to the rise of Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler — and there was that whole COVID-19 pandemic thing that shut the season down past the midway point and forced teams into an NBA bubble to close out the regular season and playoffs.

But arguably the best part of the celebration came at the very end when players met with media in their final pressers of the season. Typically known for his stoic nature and easiness speaking publicly, Kuzma was finally caught off guard and didn't know what to say at the end. He did however have a reason for his inability to properly comprehend his thoughts — and it's all thanks to the postgame champagne.

Kuzma is the fourth former Utah basketball player to win an NBA title, joining Arnie Ferrin, Michael Doleac and Andrew Bogut.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Smith makes triumphant return to the football field

By making his return to the football field on Sunday in Washington's game against the Los Angeles Rams, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith should be given the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert narrowing down decision

It's an all-Pac-12 battle for the services of Ethan Calvert out of Oaks Christian High School — and the four-star linebacker recently visited the Utes campus and liked what he saw and how he felt

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith Now Backup Quarterback For Washington Football Team

Following the demotion of Dwayne Haskins from starting quarterback to third string, former Utah QB Alex Smith will now serve as the primary backup in Washington's game on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

Pros and Cons of Utah Quarterback Cam Rising

Cam Rising's journey to Utah has been one where he has yet to see the playing field as a Ute — but he's more than ready to take the reigns of the offense and lead the team to a three-peat as Pac-12 south division champs

Ryan Kostecka

Pros and Cons of Utah Quarterback Jake Bentley

From an SEC starting quarterback that put up a great fight against 2018 national champion Clemson to fighting his way back onto the field, it's been quite the journey for Utah quarterback Jake Bentley

Ryan Kostecka

ESPN's Power Index Favors Utah in Five of Six Games This Season

Despite being chosen to finish third in the Pac-12 south division in the preseason media poll, ESPN's Football Power Index favors Utah in five of its six games this upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Releases Depth Chart On First Day Of Fall Camp

Instant analysis regarding Utah's Pre-Camp Depth Chart; the Utes are very young on defense with 10 true freshman originally listed / the pass catchers are deep and talented

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley: "A Blessing Just To Be Back"

Following a summer full of highs and lows, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is happy to be back on the sidelines and has "a lot of work to do in gaining their trust back”

Ryan Kostecka

Battle To Be Utah's Starting Quarterback Takes Center Stage

The three-man battle to be Utah's starting quarterback between transfers Jake Bentley and Cam Rising and longtime Ute Drew Lisk is about to intensify with the beginning of fall camp on Friday

Ryan Kostecka

Five Big Questions Utah Must Answer Heading Into Fall Camp

Utah is coming off back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles — but if the Utes are to make it three in a row, there are some questions that need to be answered over the next couple of weeks

Ryan Kostecka