Former Ute Justin Bibbins heading back to the EBL in Poland

Ryan Kostecka

Justin Bibbins is returning to where his professional basketball journey began for him. 

According to Sportando, Bibbins had agreed to a deal with Legia Warsaw of the Polish EBL after spending all of last season in Serbia and Hungary, suiting up for Mladost and Zalakeramia.

Bibbins began his career in Poland with Polpharma Starogard where he made a name for himself as a dynamic point guard who could both score and distribute, as he averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 assists as a rookie that year.

USATSI_10582606_168386753_lowres

Prior to his professional career, Bibbins had himself a successful college career after spending his first three years at Long Beach State. 

Much like his rookie season in Poland, the diminutive guard made a name for himself as a shot creator and somebody who would never give up or backdown. 

It was during his junior season at Long Beach State where he really broke out, averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during the 2016-17 season. So when he elected to be a graduate transfer for his final season, he was highly sought after before ultimately choosing the Utes.

Playing against much tougher competition as a member of the Runnin' Utes proved to be no issue for Bibbins as he averaged 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2017-18 season. He started all 35 games in the point guard role, going toe-to-toe with the best the Pac-12 had to offer before being named first-team all-Pac-12.

USATSI_10530648_168386753_lowres

During that season with Bibbins, who took over Utah's lead role from current LA Laker Kyle Kuzma, the Utes went 23-12 overall and 11-7 in Pac-12 play. They were then eliminated in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament by Oregon, who went to the Final Four the previous season. 

Utah then took part in the NIT, advancing all the way to the championship game by knocking off UC Davis, LSU, St. Mary’s and Western Kentucky. But the Utes fell to Penn State in the championship game, ending Bibbins' collegiate career.

Now entering his third season of professional basketball, Bibbins is returning back to where it all began for him in Poland.

