AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma proving his worth in the NBA bubble

Ryan Kostecka

With 4.5 seconds left in the game and the LA Lakers tied with the Denver Nuggets at 121, LeBron James had the ball in his hands and was looking to inbound it. He threw the ball to Anthony Davis, and then cut towards the rim — but Kyle Kuzma, the former Ute, actually ran towards Davis and found himself wide open.

Davis didn't hesitate, passing the ball to Kuzma who caught the ball in one motion, set his feet behind the three-point line and buried the game-winner with 0.4 seconds left. He finished with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory.

While the game itself didn't really matter all that much — the Lakers had already secured the top seed in the Western conference — it was a huge statement made by a player who the Lakers desperately need to step up if they're going to win their first title in a decade.

Kuzma is arguably the most important player on LA's roster, and it's because of what he can do on the offensive side of the ball as a compliment to James and Davis.

"In order for us to win a championship, he has to be our third-best player," James said. "And if I’m struggling or AD’s struggling, he has to be our second-best player on any given night. It’s just, we can’t win a championship if Kuz' doesn’t play well."

Kuzma's emergence in the frontcourt as a scorer and playmaker is massive to LA's success because it allows Vogel to stagger the minutes of James and Davis, LA's two stars. By staggering their minutes throughout the course of a game and season, it gives Kuzma the opportunity to play sidekick to either player while both stars stay healthy for the postseason.

It also provides the Lakers with that deadly third option that's the key to a title run. While many teams will be keyed in on James and Davis, and for good reason, a lot of them don't have that third defender who can shut someone down. 

USATSI_14133410_168386753_lowres

For instance, the Clippers (LA's biggest threat to the title) have superstars in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard — both players are capable of matching up with James and Davis on both ends of the floor. But while the Clippers have other offensive players, they don't have anyone else (Patrick Beverley has struggled against Kuzma this season) who can defend the 6-foot-8 Kuzma.

"Kuz has been one of our best players since this restart in these practices, he’s had a couple of stretches where he just dominated the floor and it’s been really encouraging to see," LA head coach Frank Vogel said. "He had some inconsistency with the beginning of our season because he dealt with three different injuries that really prohibited him from getting his legs under him. The shot-making wasn’t always there, but it’s been there at a very high level during this restart, and we’re very encouraged and excited about what having a real/healthy training camp could mean for him. Hopefully that leads to an increased role and gives us that boost that we’re looking for."

Kuzma's emergence in the frontcourt as a scorer and playmaker is massive to LA's success because it allows Vogel to stagger the minutes of James and Davis, LA's two stars. By staggering their minutes throughout the course of a game and season, it gives Kuzma the opportunity to play sidekick to either player while both stars stay healthy for the postseason run.

Since the restart, Kuzma has been averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while knocking down 44.4% (16-for-36) of his shots from beyond the arc.

The biggest positive for Kuzma's performance on Monday night was that it came after arguably his worst game of the restart when he finished with 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting two night prior against Indiana.

That sort of confidence in himself is what's going to help him carry the load for the Lakers throughout the postseason. Kuzma is ready for that role, and he's as confident as ever after knocking down that game-winner over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol.

"Jesus could be in front of me and I’d probably still shoot," Kuzma said Monday. 

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah players in support of the #WeWantToPlay movement

With the upcoming college football season in serious jeopardy, multiple Utah football players have taken to social media to show support of the #WeWantToPlay movement hoping to save the season

Ryan Kostecka

Following CEO meeting Tuesday, Pac-12 cancels fall sports

Following the Pac-12 CEO meeting on Tuesday afternoon, conference officials decided that there would be no fall sports season for 2020 with an earliest start date of sports coming in Jan. 2021

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Pac-12 CEO's to meet Tuesday night, discuss 2020 future

Tuesday night is a big one in the history of the conference as its 12 presidents or chancellors are scheduled to meet and discuss the future of the 2020 college football season

Ryan Kostecka

How Pac-12's #WeAreUnited came to be college football's #WeWantToPlay

College football players across the Power 5 announced Sunday they hope to create a College Football Players Association as conferences are still trying to decide if they can hold a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Big Ten cancels 2020 college football season; Pac-12 to possibly follow suit

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten voted 12-2 today on favor of cancelling the 2020 college football season — becoming the first Power 5 conference to shut it down

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: College football on the verge of being canceled/suspended

According to multiple reports that broke out late Sunday night, multiple sports and news outlets, including Sports Illustrated, are saying that the upcoming college football season is close to being canceled/suspended

Ryan Kostecka

Trio of former Utes thriving in the NBA bubble

While Kyle Kuzma and the Los Angeles Lakers have secured the No. 1 seed in the West, Delon Wright and the Dallas Mavericks are battling for seeding while Jakob Poeltl and the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to sneak into the playoffs

Ryan Kostecka

#WeAreUnited leaders not happy regarding Thursday night meeting with Pac-12

Despite reports trickling out Friday from the Pac-12 conference that its Thursday night meeting with #WeAreUnited leaders went well, it appears the group is not satisfied and even more concerned

Ryan Kostecka

QB Peter Costelli will enroll early at Utah; to skip senior season of football

The headliner of Utah's 2021 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Peter Costelli will opt of his senior year at Mission Viejo HS and enroll early at Utah to compete for the starting quarterback position

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Robert Regan Jr. is an SI All-American nominee

Looking to add to its secondary, Utah is in search of its next great cornerback and Robert Regan Jr., a 6'0'', 186-pound three-star recruit, could be the Utes' next star in the defensive backfield

Ryan Kostecka