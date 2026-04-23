Will Victor Wembanyama Play Friday in Portland? What Spurs’ Travel Plans Mean for Injured Superstar’s Status

Game 3 of the Spurs-Trail Blazers series will take place on Friday night. In the lead-up to the pivotal contest, all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio superstar was forced to exit Game 2 after taking a nasty spill on the court that resulted in a concussion. He slammed his face against the hardwood after falling over while trying to back down Jrue Holiday in the post and laid on the floor for a frightening couple of minutes before going to the locker room. He was quickly declared out and the Spurs went on to lose, 106–103. Postgame, coach Mitch Johnson confirmed Wembanyama had suffered a concussion and would enter the league’s concussion protocol that dictates the boxes he must check before returning to play.

It’s, obviously, a deeply unfortunate turn of events for the 22-year-old, coming on the heels of his playoff debut and becoming the first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. Concussions can be scary and the effects can linger for far longer than a few days. The Spurs’ top priority is ensuring he gets back to full health, regardless of how long that takes.

But on the court his absence was felt big-time. Wembanyama’s paint presence overwhelmed Portland in Game 1 but was absent for the second half of Game 2, resulting in a comeback for the Blazers and a tied series instead of a 2–0 lead in favor of San Antonio. His ability to suit up will shape not just this round but the playoffs at large given the Spurs’ status as the No. 2 seed in the West. So everybody is paying very close attention to just how long Wembanyama’s concussion will keep him sidelined.

The first opportunity for him to return will come on Friday in Game 3. On Thursday the tall star was seen hanging out at practice and was moving fine.

Wemby is walking around at practice, talking to Spurs coach Mitch Johnson. pic.twitter.com/59wZPHxhhy — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 23, 2026

But the day also brought a report on his travel plans that hints at his hopes, at the very least, for returning soon.

What Spurs’ travel plans mean for Wembanyama’s status

Victor Wembanyama was awarded Defensive Player of the Year before Game 2 between the Spurs and Trail Blazers, during which he suffered a concussion. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As the NBA world closely monitors the news wires for any updates on Wemby’s concussion status, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the superstar big man will travel with the Spurs to Portland as they embark upon Game 3 and Game 4 of the series. This comes on the heels of the insider’s reporting from Wednesday night that Wembanyama’s symptoms did not worsen from Tuesday to Wednesday and so he was hopeful to join his teammates on their trip to the PNW.

Now, he will officially be in Portland for Games 3 and 4.

“He’s looking good. The update is that he is following each protocol and he is progressing and will travel with the team,” coach Mitch Johnson said, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news on Thursday afternoon.

This is a good sign on multiple fronts. The fact that Wembanyama was cleared to travel at all is a positive development. We aren’t doctors here at Sports Illustrated but it’s fair to assume he wouldn’t have been cleared by doctors to get on a plane if his recovery from the concussion wasn’t going well. And in tandem with the Spurs willing to allow him to tag along indicates there is a chance, however slim, that he’ll be able to suit up over the next two games.

Which would, of course, be huge. Wembanyama is a unique superstar with a multitude of talents we’ve never really seen in one player. He might be the most irreplaceable player in basketball through that lens; it’s impossible to replicate what he does on the court. The Spurs need him to be the team that won 60 regular season games.

Wembanyama returning for Game 3 would fall on the surprisingly swift end of the recovery spectrum, based on research done by our own Stephen Douglas on Wednesday. But Game 4 on Sunday would be more with the range of standard recovery times for NBA concussions.

The Spurs want him back and may need him back to advance if Game 2’s loss proves an appetizer for how the rest of the series will pan out. But they won’t rush him.

Wembanyama’s trip to Portland may wind up nothing more than a gesture—but it means there’s a sliver of a chance he’ll play. If that wasn’t the case he would have just stayed home.

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