How to watch, listen to Utah vs. BYU college basketball game

Sitting on a three-game losing skid, Utah looks to get back in the win column in a big way Saturday as it hosts No. 9 BYU at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) and the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) is set for 8 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the rivalry game on ESPN.

Here's what you need to know heading into the Holy War on the hardwood.

By The Numbers

Utah suffered their third consecutive loss in an 85-73 setback to Colorado on Wednesday.

BYU extended its winning streak to 11 with a 104-76 triumph over Arizona State on Wednesday.

Don McHenry, Terrence Brown and Keanu Dawes combined for 56 points, with McHenry notching his sixth 20-point performance of the season in a 24-point effort against the Buffaloes.

AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III combined to score 81 of BYU's 104 points in the Cougars' 28-point victory over the Sun Devils.

The Runnin' Utes shot 41% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range during their three-game losing skid.

Wednesday marked the Cougars' eighth game shooting better than 50% from the field, improving to 24-0 under second-year head coach Kevin Young when knocking down 50% or more of their looks from the floor.

Utah ranked No. 206 in the country in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, the worst among power conference teams as of Friday.

BYU, conversely, was No. 8 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Runnin' Utes won the last two over the Cougars at the Huntsman Center, including last season's 73-72 overtime victory.

The Cougars entered the matchup on a on a five-game road win streak, tied for

the sixth-longest active streak in Division I.

Saturday's game featured four of the top eight scorers in the Big 12: Dybantsa (22.6), Brown (21.4), Saunders (19) and McHenry (18.5).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Brown (21.4 ppg), Don McHenry (18.5 ppg), Dawes (12.7 ppg)

BYU: Dybantsa (23.1 ppg), Saunders (19.1 ppg), Wright III (17 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Brown (4 apg), Dawes (2.7 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)

BYU: Wright III (5.4 apg), Dybantsa (3.9 apg), Saunders (2.3 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.1 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.9 rpg)

BYU: Keba Keita (8.1 rpg), Dybantsa (7.2 rpg), Khadim Mboup (5.5 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game)

Utah: McHenry (42.6%; 6.3 attempts per game), Seydou Traore (37.9%; 4.1 attempts per game), Sanders (33.3%; 2.6 attempts per game)

BYU: Wright III (47.5%; 4.1 attempts per game), Dawson Baker (47.4%; 3.2 attempts per game), Saunders (41.7%; 6.9 attempts per game)

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Jan. 10 Game Time: 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT

7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: BYU 88, Utah 75

