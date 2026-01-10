How to watch, listen to Utah vs. BYU college basketball game
Sitting on a three-game losing skid, Utah looks to get back in the win column in a big way Saturday as it hosts No. 9 BYU at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-7, 0-2 Big 12) and the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Big 12) is set for 8 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the rivalry game on ESPN.
Here's what you need to know heading into the Holy War on the hardwood.
By The Numbers
- Utah suffered their third consecutive loss in an 85-73 setback to Colorado on Wednesday.
- BYU extended its winning streak to 11 with a 104-76 triumph over Arizona State on Wednesday.
- Don McHenry, Terrence Brown and Keanu Dawes combined for 56 points, with McHenry notching his sixth 20-point performance of the season in a 24-point effort against the Buffaloes.
- AJ Dybantsa, Richie Saunders and Robert Wright III combined to score 81 of BYU's 104 points in the Cougars' 28-point victory over the Sun Devils.
- The Runnin' Utes shot 41% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range during their three-game losing skid.
- Wednesday marked the Cougars' eighth game shooting better than 50% from the field, improving to 24-0 under second-year head coach Kevin Young when knocking down 50% or more of their looks from the floor.
- Utah ranked No. 206 in the country in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, the worst among power conference teams as of Friday.
- BYU, conversely, was No. 8 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.
- The Runnin' Utes won the last two over the Cougars at the Huntsman Center, including last season's 73-72 overtime victory.
- The Cougars entered the matchup on a on a five-game road win streak, tied for
the sixth-longest active streak in Division I.
- Saturday's game featured four of the top eight scorers in the Big 12: Dybantsa (22.6), Brown (21.4), Saunders (19) and McHenry (18.5).
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Brown (21.4 ppg), Don McHenry (18.5 ppg), Dawes (12.7 ppg)
BYU: Dybantsa (23.1 ppg), Saunders (19.1 ppg), Wright III (17 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Brown (4 apg), Dawes (2.7 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)
BYU: Wright III (5.4 apg), Dybantsa (3.9 apg), Saunders (2.3 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Dawes (9.1 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.1 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.9 rpg)
BYU: Keba Keita (8.1 rpg), Dybantsa (7.2 rpg), Khadim Mboup (5.5 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game)
Utah: McHenry (42.6%; 6.3 attempts per game), Seydou Traore (37.9%; 4.1 attempts per game), Sanders (33.3%; 2.6 attempts per game)
BYU: Wright III (47.5%; 4.1 attempts per game), Dawson Baker (47.4%; 3.2 attempts per game), Saunders (41.7%; 6.9 attempts per game)
How to Watch BYU vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
- Game Time: 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: BYU 88, Utah 75
