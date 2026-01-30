All Utes

How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 men's basketball game

Runnin' Utes and Cowboys look to get back on track as they square off at the Huntsman Center
Utah Runnin' Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) leads the team in scoring, assists, steals and field goals made. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

A week removed from its disheartening loss to BYU, the Utah men's basketball team returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State.

Saturday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) and the Cowboys (14-6, 2-5 Big 12) is set for 4 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Here's what you need to know about the eighth all-time meeting between Utah and Oklahoma State.

By The Numbers

  • Utah forward Keanue Dawes set a new career benchmark with 23 points in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU.
  • Dawes drained four 3-pointers in that game, as the Runnin' Utes made a season-high 13 triples to improve to No. 5 in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (37.1%).
  • After getting beat by BYU on the boards, 35-22, Utah entered Saturday with the second-worst rebounding margin in the Big 12 (-2.0 on average).
  • Runnin' Utes guard Terrence Brown entered Saturday ranked No. 6 in the nation in the scoring at 22.2 points per game.
  • Utah came in Saturday as the last-placed Big 12 team in both the NET (No. 115 nationally) and KenPom.com (No. 114).
  • Oklahoma State dropped to 1-4 in its last five games with an 84-71 loss to Iowa State — a game the Cowboys trailed, 51-21, at halftime.
  • The Cowboys entered Saturday as the No. 5 team in the Big 12 in steals per game (7.5) after nabbing 13 apiece in their previous two games.
  • Oklahoma State guard Anthony Roy was just 1-for-7 from 3 against Iowa State, though he still checked in as the Big 12's second-best outside shooter in terms of percentage (44.7%) going into Saturday.
  • Oklahoma State was 8-0 against teams ranked outside the top 100 on KenPom entering Saturday.
  • The Cowboys were ranked No. 70 on KenPom and No. 72 in the NET with a 5-2 record in Quad 2 games (homes games vs. teams ranked No. 31-75; neutral vs. No. 51-100; away vs. No. 76-135).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (22.2 ppg), Don McHenry (18 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.4 ppg)
Oklahoma State: Anthony Roy (17 ppg), Parsa Fallah (13.9 ppg), Vyctorius Miller (13.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.5 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg)
Oklahoma State: Kanye Clary (4.9 apg), Jaylen Curry (4.2 apg), Vyctorius Miller (1.9 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (8.9 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.4 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.6 rpg)
Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah (6.5 rpg), Lefteris Mantzoukas (4.8 rpg), Isaiah Coleman (4.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (42.3%; 2.6 attempts), Don McHenry (40.3%; 6.2 attempts), Terrence Brown (38.2%; 3.8 attempts)
Oklahoma State: Anthony Roy (43.3%; 7.5 attempts per game), Vyctorius Miller (42.3%; 4.3 attempts per game), Kanye Clary (30.2%; 3.3 attempts)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 31
  • Game Time: 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • How to watch (TV): ESPN2
  • Radio: ESPN 700
  • KenPom prediction: Oklahoma State 85 Utah 84

