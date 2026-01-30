How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Oklahoma State Big 12 men's basketball game

A week removed from its disheartening loss to BYU, the Utah men's basketball team returns to the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a Big 12 matchup against Oklahoma State.

Saturday's tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) and the Cowboys (14-6, 2-5 Big 12) is set for 4 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Here's what you need to know about the eighth all-time meeting between Utah and Oklahoma State.

By The Numbers

Utah forward Keanue Dawes set a new career benchmark with 23 points in Saturday's 91-78 loss at BYU.

Dawes drained four 3-pointers in that game, as the Runnin' Utes made a season-high 13 triples to improve to No. 5 in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (37.1%).

After getting beat by BYU on the boards, 35-22, Utah entered Saturday with the second-worst rebounding margin in the Big 12 (-2.0 on average).

Runnin' Utes guard Terrence Brown entered Saturday ranked No. 6 in the nation in the scoring at 22.2 points per game.

Utah came in Saturday as the last-placed Big 12 team in both the NET (No. 115 nationally) and KenPom.com (No. 114).

Oklahoma State dropped to 1-4 in its last five games with an 84-71 loss to Iowa State — a game the Cowboys trailed, 51-21, at halftime.

The Cowboys entered Saturday as the No. 5 team in the Big 12 in steals per game (7.5) after nabbing 13 apiece in their previous two games.

Oklahoma State guard Anthony Roy was just 1-for-7 from 3 against Iowa State, though he still checked in as the Big 12's second-best outside shooter in terms of percentage (44.7%) going into Saturday.

Oklahoma State was 8-0 against teams ranked outside the top 100 on KenPom entering Saturday.

The Cowboys were ranked No. 70 on KenPom and No. 72 in the NET with a 5-2 record in Quad 2 games (homes games vs. teams ranked No. 31-75; neutral vs. No. 51-100; away vs. No. 76-135).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (22.2 ppg), Don McHenry (18 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.4 ppg)

Oklahoma State: Anthony Roy (17 ppg), Parsa Fallah (13.9 ppg), Vyctorius Miller (13.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.9 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.5 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg)

Oklahoma State: Kanye Clary (4.9 apg), Jaylen Curry (4.2 apg), Vyctorius Miller (1.9 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (8.9 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.4 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.6 rpg)

Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah (6.5 rpg), Lefteris Mantzoukas (4.8 rpg), Isaiah Coleman (4.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (42.3%; 2.6 attempts), Don McHenry (40.3%; 6.2 attempts), Terrence Brown (38.2%; 3.8 attempts)

Oklahoma State: Anthony Roy (43.3%; 7.5 attempts per game), Vyctorius Miller (42.3%; 4.3 attempts per game), Kanye Clary (30.2%; 3.3 attempts)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31

Saturday, Jan. 31 Game Time: 3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT

3 p.m. PT/4 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Oklahoma State 85 Utah 84

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS