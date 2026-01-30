Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Jan. 30

The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines head to East Lansing to battle the No.7 ranked Michigan State Spartans. This Big Ten battle will take center stage on FOX on Friday night.

Both teams have 19 wins on the season, but the Wolverines have just one loss while the Spartans have dropped two games.

Michigan’s lone loss came at home to Wisconsin as huge -18.5 favorites two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Michigan State has won seven straight since a two-point loss at Nebraska – although they needed overtime to take down Rutgers last time out.

Michigan State has won the last four meetings between these two rivals, including 75-62 and 79-62 last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Michigan -1.5 (-110)

Michigan State +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Michigan: -122

Michigan State: +102

Total

146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Michigan vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Breslin Center

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Michigan record: 19-1

Michigan State record: 19-2

Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan is 9-11 ATS this season

Michigan State is 12-9 ATS this season

The UNDER is 13-7 in Michigan games this season

The UNDER is 15-6 in Michigan State games this season

Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Players to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, Forward, Michigan Wolverines

Yaxel Lendeborg is looking to finish his collegiate career with a bang. The senior forward is projected to be a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft, and he leads Michigan with 14.2 points per game this season.

This is Lendeborg's first season in Michigan, so it’ll be his first time taking part in this rivalry. He hasn’t shied away in big moments on the road this season, though, averaging 14.6 points in five road wins.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick

One thing we know about this game is that it will be an absolute battle. These are two of the best teams in the nation for a reason, and there won’t be much room on either end of the court.

Although both teams average quite a lot of points – Michigan at 90.9 and Michigan State at 79.5 –, its the defensive side of things where this game will be won. Michigan allows just 68.8 points per game with the Spartans a bit better at 63.5.

The last four meetings have all gone under the total, and I don’t think this 146.5 number is low enough.

Pick: UNDER 146.5 (-115)

