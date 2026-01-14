How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Texas Tech Big 12 college basketball game

Utah looks to snap a four-game losing skid Wednesday as it travels down to Lubbock, Texas, to face a talented Texas Tech squad.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the Big 12 matchup game on Peacock.

Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday's contest from United Supermarkets Arena.

By The Numbers

Utah guard Terrence Brown ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring following a 25-point performance in an 89-84 loss to BYU on Saturday, improving his seasonal average to 21.6 points per game.

Texas Tech forward JT Toppin recorded his fifth-straight double-double in a 16-point, 13-rebound outing to lead his team to a 73-71 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 with 8.8 rebounds per game.

Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson paced the Big 12 with 7.2 assists per contest, in addition to averaging 19.3 points (No. 7).

The Runnin' Utes allowed their first three Big 12 opponents to shoot a combined 21-of-68 (30.9%) from 3-point range.

The Red Raiders continued to lead the Big 12 in 3-pointers made per game (10.9) after going 11-for-31 from downtown against the Buffaloes.

In its three road losses, Utah shot a combined 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech won its first eight home games by an average margin of 20.6 points.

Utah entered Wednesday hoping to avoid its first five-game losing streak since dropping six straight to end the 2022-23 campaign.

Texas Tech extended its Associated Press Top 25 appearance streak to 19 straight weeks after checking in at No. 15 in the Jan. 12 edition.

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (21.6 ppg), Don McHenry (18.6 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.3 ppg)

Texas Tech: JT Toppin (20.6 ppg), Christian Anderson (19.3 ppg), LeJuan Watts (13.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (4.1 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.6 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)

Texas Tech: Christian Anderson (7.2 apg), LeJuan Watts (3.0 apg), JT Toppin (1.9 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (8.8 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.7 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.8 rpg)

Texas Tech: JT Toppin (11 rpg), LeJuan Watts (6.3 rpg), Jaylen Petty (3.9 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Don McHenry (41.2%; 6.4 attempts), Kendyl Sanders (37.2%; 2.7 attempts), Seydou Traore (36.1%; 4.1 attempts)

Texas Tech: Christian Anderson (42%; 7.4 attempts), Donovan Atwell (41.7%; 7.9 attempts), Jaylen Petty (39.5%; 5.4 attempts)

How to Watch Utah vs. Texas Tech

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Wednesday, Jan. 14 Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas How to watch (TV): Peacock

Peacock Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Texas Tech 87, Utah 70

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS