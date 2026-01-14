How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Texas Tech Big 12 college basketball game
Utah looks to snap a four-game losing skid Wednesday as it travels down to Lubbock, Texas, to face a talented Texas Tech squad.
Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the Big 12 matchup game on Peacock.
Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday's contest from United Supermarkets Arena.
By The Numbers
- Utah guard Terrence Brown ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring following a 25-point performance in an 89-84 loss to BYU on Saturday, improving his seasonal average to 21.6 points per game.
- Texas Tech forward JT Toppin recorded his fifth-straight double-double in a 16-point, 13-rebound outing to lead his team to a 73-71 victory over Colorado on Saturday.
- Runnin' Utes forward Keanu Dawes ranked No. 5 in the Big 12 with 8.8 rebounds per game.
- Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson paced the Big 12 with 7.2 assists per contest, in addition to averaging 19.3 points (No. 7).
- The Runnin' Utes allowed their first three Big 12 opponents to shoot a combined 21-of-68 (30.9%) from 3-point range.
- The Red Raiders continued to lead the Big 12 in 3-pointers made per game (10.9) after going 11-for-31 from downtown against the Buffaloes.
- In its three road losses, Utah shot a combined 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.
- Texas Tech won its first eight home games by an average margin of 20.6 points.
- Utah entered Wednesday hoping to avoid its first five-game losing streak since dropping six straight to end the 2022-23 campaign.
- Texas Tech extended its Associated Press Top 25 appearance streak to 19 straight weeks after checking in at No. 15 in the Jan. 12 edition.
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Terrence Brown (21.6 ppg), Don McHenry (18.6 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.3 ppg)
Texas Tech: JT Toppin (20.6 ppg), Christian Anderson (19.3 ppg), LeJuan Watts (13.3 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Terrence Brown (4.1 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.6 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.4 apg)
Texas Tech: Christian Anderson (7.2 apg), LeJuan Watts (3.0 apg), JT Toppin (1.9 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Keanu Dawes (8.8 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.7 rpg), Kendyl Sanders (3.8 rpg)
Texas Tech: JT Toppin (11 rpg), LeJuan Watts (6.3 rpg), Jaylen Petty (3.9 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)
Utah: Don McHenry (41.2%; 6.4 attempts), Kendyl Sanders (37.2%; 2.7 attempts), Seydou Traore (36.1%; 4.1 attempts)
Texas Tech: Christian Anderson (42%; 7.4 attempts), Donovan Atwell (41.7%; 7.9 attempts), Jaylen Petty (39.5%; 5.4 attempts)
How to Watch Utah vs. Texas Tech
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
- How to watch (TV): Peacock
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: Texas Tech 87, Utah 70
