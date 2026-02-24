How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Iowa State Big 12 college basketball game

Utah looks to play spoiler Tuesday as it hosts Iowa State in a Big 12 matchup from the Huntsman Center.

Tipoff from Salt Lake City between the Runnin' Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12) and Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

Here's what you need to know about the game.

By The Numbers

Utah guard Terrence Brown led the way with 21 points in the 73-71 loss to UCF on Saturday, marking his 16th game with 20 or more points this season.

Entering Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 guard was No. 4 in the Big 12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game.

With at least six games left in the 2025-26 campaign, Brown was on pace to be just the third Utes player since 1996-97 season to average at least 20 points per game.

Utah entered Tuesday's contest seeking its first win over an Associated Press top 25 team since its win over No. 17 Kansas on February 15, 2025.

As of Monday, the Utes ranked No. 109 nationally on KenPom.com and No. 117 in the NET with a 1-10 record in Quad 1 games.

Iowa State, which beat Kansas and Houston the week prior, was coming off a 79-69 loss to BYU.

The Cyclones entered Tuesday with the best 3-point field goal percentage in the Big 12 (39.6), with leading scorer Milan Momcilovic coming in at No. 1 among all players in the conference at 50.8% from 3.

Ranked No. 19 nationally in assists (17.9 per game), Iowa State was the only Big 12 team with two players averaging more than 5 assists per game heading into Tuesday (Joshua Jefferson at 5.3, Tamin Lipsey at 5.2).

As of Monday, Iowa State was ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, No. 8 on KenPom and No. 9 in the NET, with a 9-0 record in Quad 2 games.

The Cyclones were among 10 teams KenPom ranked inside the top 25 of both offensive efficiency (No. 17) and defensive efficiency (No. 8).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (20.2 ppg), Don McHenry (17.4 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.6 ppg)

Iowa State: Milan Momcilovic (17.5 ppg), Joshua Jefferson (16.4 ppg), Tamin Lipsey (13.3 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (3.8 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.2 apg)

Iowa State: Joshua Jefferson (5.3 apg), Tamin Lipsey (5.2 apg), Killyan Toure (2.4 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.2 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.6 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)

Iowa State: Joshua Jefferson (7.6 rpg), Blake Buchanan (5.7 rpg), Tamin Lipsey (4.3 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Don McHenry (39%; 6.6 attempts), Kendyl Sanders (38.8%; 2.5 attempts), Seydou Traore (32.7%; 4.3 attempts)

Iowa State: Milan Momcilovic (50.8%; 7.3 attempts per game), Jamarion Batemon (39.8%; 3.6 attempts per game), Joshua Jefferson (37%; 3 attempts per game)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Utah

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 23 Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT

6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Iowa State 80, Utah 68

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS