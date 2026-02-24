How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Iowa State Big 12 college basketball game
Utah looks to play spoiler Tuesday as it hosts Iowa State in a Big 12 matchup from the Huntsman Center.
Tipoff from Salt Lake City between the Runnin' Utes (10-17, 2-12 Big 12) and Cyclones (23-4, 10-4 Big 12) is set for 7 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.
Here's what you need to know about the game.
By The Numbers
- Utah guard Terrence Brown led the way with 21 points in the 73-71 loss to UCF on Saturday, marking his 16th game with 20 or more points this season.
- Entering Tuesday, the 6-foot-3 guard was No. 4 in the Big 12 in scoring at 20.2 points per game.
- With at least six games left in the 2025-26 campaign, Brown was on pace to be just the third Utes player since 1996-97 season to average at least 20 points per game.
- Utah entered Tuesday's contest seeking its first win over an Associated Press top 25 team since its win over No. 17 Kansas on February 15, 2025.
- As of Monday, the Utes ranked No. 109 nationally on KenPom.com and No. 117 in the NET with a 1-10 record in Quad 1 games.
- Iowa State, which beat Kansas and Houston the week prior, was coming off a 79-69 loss to BYU.
- The Cyclones entered Tuesday with the best 3-point field goal percentage in the Big 12 (39.6), with leading scorer Milan Momcilovic coming in at No. 1 among all players in the conference at 50.8% from 3.
- Ranked No. 19 nationally in assists (17.9 per game), Iowa State was the only Big 12 team with two players averaging more than 5 assists per game heading into Tuesday (Joshua Jefferson at 5.3, Tamin Lipsey at 5.2).
- As of Monday, Iowa State was ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, No. 8 on KenPom and No. 9 in the NET, with a 9-0 record in Quad 2 games.
- The Cyclones were among 10 teams KenPom ranked inside the top 25 of both offensive efficiency (No. 17) and defensive efficiency (No. 8).
Stat Leaders
Points
Utah: Terrence Brown (20.2 ppg), Don McHenry (17.4 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.6 ppg)
Iowa State: Milan Momcilovic (17.5 ppg), Joshua Jefferson (16.4 ppg), Tamin Lipsey (13.3 ppg)
Assists
Utah: Terrence Brown (3.8 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.2 apg)
Iowa State: Joshua Jefferson (5.3 apg), Tamin Lipsey (5.2 apg), Killyan Toure (2.4 apg)
Rebounds
Utah: Keanu Dawes (9.2 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.6 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)
Iowa State: Joshua Jefferson (7.6 rpg), Blake Buchanan (5.7 rpg), Tamin Lipsey (4.3 rpg)
3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)
Utah: Don McHenry (39%; 6.6 attempts), Kendyl Sanders (38.8%; 2.5 attempts), Seydou Traore (32.7%; 4.3 attempts)
Iowa State: Milan Momcilovic (50.8%; 7.3 attempts per game), Jamarion Batemon (39.8%; 3.6 attempts per game), Joshua Jefferson (37%; 3 attempts per game)
How to Watch Iowa State vs. Utah
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom prediction: Iowa State 80, Utah 68
