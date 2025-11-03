How to watch, stream Utah basketball's season opener vs. San Jose State
The Alex Jensen era is ready to get underway as the Utah men's basketball team is set to host San Jose State in its 2025-26 season opener on Monday.
Along with a first-year head coach, the Runnin' Utes will debut a fresh roster featuring 12 newcomers and representation from seven different countries.
A pair of experienced guards in Terrence Brown Jr. and Don McHenry figure to lead the way from the backcourt. Brown, a transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson, joins the ranks after appearing in 64 games across two seasons with the Knights, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals during his time in New Jersey. He made his presence felt in his unofficial debut with Utah, pouring in a game-high 27 points in an exhibition loss to Nevada back in October.
McHenry, who donned the Runnin' Utes threads for the first time in the team's friendly against Oregon, arrives to Salt Lake City for his fifth season of college hoops and third at the Division I level. The 6-foot-2 Milwaukee native started his collegiate career at Division II constituent Hawaii Hilo in 2021, then transferred to Indian Hills Community College before making another stop at Western Kentucky for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.
McHenry earned All-Conference USA honors in back-to-back campaigns and appeared in 66 games with the Hilltoppers.
Three holdovers round out Jensen's 15-man squad, headlined by forward Keanu Dawes. The 6-foot-9 junior posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in the 73-53 loss to the Ducks.
Utah, picked to finish No. 13 in the Big 12, tips off the season off against a Spartans squad that returns less than 20% of its scoring from a team that finished 2024-25 with a 15-20 record. San Jose State is ranked on KenPom.com at No. 160 in the country going into the fifth season under Tim Miles, who employs a former Utah assistant on his staff in Jeff Strohm.
Strohm makes his return to the Jon M. Huntsman Center roughly 23 years after serving under legendary Utah coach Rick Majerus. Togehter, they helped guide the Runnin' Utes to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the national championship game in 1998.
How to Watch San Jose State vs. Utah
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
Odds, Spread and Total for San Jose State vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -11.5 (-112)
- San Jose State: +11.5 (-108)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Utah, 77%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -850
- San Jose State: +570
Total: 146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
