Kemery Martin And Utah Get Road Win In 62-51 Victory Over Cal

Led by a dominant defensive effort and 21 points from guard Kemery Martin, Utah did exactly as expected against winless Cal by defeating the Golden Bears 62-51 on Friday night in Berkeley, Calif.

Kemery Martin's star continues to shine bright.

Two weeks after a breakout game in which she scored a career-high 25 points in Utah's victory over Arizona State, Martin was at it again — and once again doing it in somebody else's home.

Martin scored a game-high 21 points in leading Utah to a 62-51 victory over winless Cal on Friday evening in Berkeley, Calif. It was the sixth straight game in which she's scored in double figures, with two of the games breaking the 20-point margin.

Martin is averaging 11.6 points per game on the season, but has been on a tear over the past six games by averaging 17 points during that span. She's shooting 39-of-79 (49.4%) from the floor and an astonishing 13-of-26 (50%) from beyond the arc over those six games, emerging as a legit running mate to Brynna Maxwell and her team-high 13.4 points per game.

Maxwell finished the game against Cal with just 11 points, including a 3-of-8 showing from three-point territory. Dru Gytlen added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists while Andrea Torres finished with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

Both teams got off to a slow start as they struggled to get comfortable on offense, with the both of them netting seven turnovers in the opening 10 minutes. However Utah and Martin came alive in the second quarter as she scored nine points and the Utes knocked down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to lead 36-26 at the half.

Utah was able to extend that lead to 12 points entering the fourth quarter, which is when the real excitement began.

Playing at home, the Golden Bears found another gear and opened the fourth on a run and cut the Utes lead to four with 6:04 left to play in the game. But Maxwell and Martin knocked down three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, putting an end to the comeback and securing the win for the Utes.

Brynna Maxwell, Utah Women's Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Utah returns to action on Sunday when it begins a brutal two-game stretch against two of the best teams in the nation. It faces No. 5 Stanford at Maples Pavilion, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.

