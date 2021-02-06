FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Kemery Martin And Utah Get Road Win In 62-51 Victory Over Cal

Led by a dominant defensive effort and 21 points from guard Kemery Martin, Utah did exactly as expected against winless Cal by defeating the Golden Bears 62-51 on Friday night in Berkeley, Calif.
Author:
Publish date:

Kemery Martin's star continues to shine bright.

Two weeks after a breakout game in which she scored a career-high 25 points in Utah's victory over Arizona State, Martin was at it again — and once again doing it in somebody else's home.

Martin scored a game-high 21 points in leading Utah to a 62-51 victory over winless Cal on Friday evening in Berkeley, Calif. It was the sixth straight game in which she's scored in double figures, with two of the games breaking the 20-point margin.

Martin is averaging 11.6 points per game on the season, but has been on a tear over the past six games by averaging 17 points during that span. She's shooting 39-of-79 (49.4%) from the floor and an astonishing 13-of-26 (50%) from beyond the arc over those six games, emerging as a legit running mate to Brynna Maxwell and her team-high 13.4 points per game.

Maxwell finished the game against Cal with just 11 points, including a 3-of-8 showing from three-point territory. Dru Gytlen added nine points, eight rebounds and three assists while Andrea Torres finished with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.

Both teams got off to a slow start as they struggled to get comfortable on offense, with the both of them netting seven turnovers in the opening 10 minutes. However Utah and Martin came alive in the second quarter as she scored nine points and the Utes knocked down 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to lead 36-26 at the half.

Utah was able to extend that lead to 12 points entering the fourth quarter, which is when the real excitement began.

Playing at home, the Golden Bears found another gear and opened the fourth on a run and cut the Utes lead to four with 6:04 left to play in the game. But Maxwell and Martin knocked down three-pointers on back-to-back possessions, putting an end to the comeback and securing the win for the Utes.

Maxwell_Brynna1_OSU_1-31-21

Utah returns to action on Sunday when it begins a brutal two-game stretch against two of the best teams in the nation. It faces No. 5 Stanford at Maples Pavilion, with tipoff set for 3 p.m.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Utah freshman guard Kemery Martin
Basketball

Kemery Martin And Utah Get Road Win In 62-51 Victory Over Cal

Dani_Drews
Other Sports

Dani Drews' Season-High 31 Kills Leads Utah Volleyball To Comeback Win

maile_okeefe_71
Other Sports

Trio Of Red Rocks Sweep Pac-12 Weekly Awards After Dominating Performance

Jan 21, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds in a game against the Washington State Cougars during the first half of a Pac-12 men s basketball game at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum.
Basketball

Stifling Defense Leads Utah To 73-58 Victory Over Arizona

Kenzie
Football

Utah Volleyball Set For Toughest Match To Date Against Arizona State

Jan 30, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) ties the game up on this three point basket over Colorado Buffaloes guard Maddox Daniels (3) in the second half at the CU Events Center.
Basketball

Utah Basketball Confident Heading Into Matchup With Arizona

EOmIEJMU4AAofGN
Football

2021 National Signing Day: Utah Completes Class With 21 Players

Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) leaps for a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Wide Receiver Jaylen Dixon Returning To Play For Utah