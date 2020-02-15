AllUtes
MBB: Utah blasted by the Beavers

Ryan Kostecka

Another game. ... Another cold shooting night. ... Another loss.

For Utah on Thursday night in Corvallis, it was a "wash, rinse, repeat" sort of game as the Utes struggled massively on offense in their 70-51 loss to Oregon State.

Utah was held to just 19 points in the first half — its lowest output of the season — and putting them in a 16-point hole at the halfway point that they could never recover from.

“You can’t score 19 points in a half, and we were in a little bit of a funk offensively and as is the case, there is a different storyline every game,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “This one was a little new to us. I thought we played plenty hard on defense, but we forgot to really play with an edge to us on offense.

Branden Carlson continued his hot streak as the only Ute to play well offensively. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, going 5-of-9 from the floor. Timmy Allen struggled on offense, but still finished with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“We didn’t play hard enough on offense, certainly in the first half. ... I thought we got complacent," Krystkowiak said. "Some multiple defenses, we did a lot of standing, a lot of standing on the perimeter. Second half, I thought we moved, we cut without the ball, played together."

Utah looked like a completely different team than the one that defeated Oregon State 81-69 to kick off Pac-12 play in early January. 

In the first half, Utah struggled by shooting just 29.6% from the field. ... But couldn't even get the easy points as the Utes went 1-for-6 from the charity stripe. The second half was a bit better as the Utes were only outscored 35-32, as the deficit reached 20 with just under four to go. 

For the game, Utah finished 19-of-51 (37.3%) from the floor, 5-of-19 (26.3%) and 8-of-16 (50%) from the free throw line. 

The Utes will now look to rid themselves of their road woes when they face No. 17 Oregon, who is coming off a victory over No. 16 Colorado, on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST from Matthew Knight Arena. 

Video: Former Utah AD Chris Hill honored

Former Utah athletic director Chris Hill was honored at halftime of the Utah-Cal men's basketball game — in which a banner in his honor now lives at the Jon M Huntsman Center

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Hear what Pac-12 Network Insiders say about the Utes

It was quite the weekend Utah as it swept the Washington schools while Brynna Maxwell was named freshman of the week — and the Pac-12 Network noticed

Ryan Kostecka

SB Video: Highlights of Kajikawa Classic

It was a successful opening weekend for the Utes as they went 5-0 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah puts in the offseason training

After a disappointing end to the season. Utah got right back to work on the gridiron to make sure last season's mistakes don't happen again.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell named Pac-12 freshman of the week

For the first time in her career, Utah's Brynna Maxwell was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after a dominating weekend in Washington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Branden Carlson highlights

Branden Carlson was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week following a 15-points, 10-rebound, 8-block game against Stanford last Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Maxwell celebrates her homecoming in a big way

Freshman Brynna Maxwell — the Utes' leading scorer — returned to Seattle and led Utah to a 74-65 win over Washington after scoring a game-high 16 points

Ryan Kostecka

Carlson named Pac-12 freshman of the week

After a weekend sweep of the Bay Area schools, Carlson earns a Pac-12 accolade after the big week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell leads Utah to victory over Washington State

Highest output on offense in three weeks leads the Utes to a weekend sweep over the Washington schools

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah MBB highlights vs. Cal

Led by Timmy Allen's game-high 21 points, Utah earns the weekend sweep with a 60-45 victory over Cal

Ryan Kostecka