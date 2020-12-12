FootballBasketballOther Sports
MBB: Utah vs. BYU Live Thread: Tipoff at 4 p.m. MT

Utah will have its best chance for a marquee victory in the out-of-conference schedule when it faces hated rival BYU down in Provo on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. from the Marriot Center
A basketball series dating back to 1909, Utah will face hated rival BYU on Saturday afternoon down in Provo at the Marriot Center. It's a huge game for the teams as both of them are looking for a marquee non-conference victory, with this serving as one of their best options.

Follow this livestream for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-to-the-second action.

PREGAME
*With no fans in attendance, the Utah-BYU game doesn't have its typical flair. But rest assured, this is a huge game for both squads

STARTING LINEUPS...

Screen Shot 2020-12-12 at 4.00.56 PM

*BYU leads the overall series 131-129

*Timmy Allen dropped 27 points last season while Rylan Jones added 25 points in Utah's 102-95 OT victory...

FIRST HALF
*BYU wins the tip and we are off...

*Jones knocks down his first three-pointer of the game... exactly what you want to see if your Utah

*Jantunen with his own three-pointer ad the Utes come out firing early on... BYU keeping pace though with its size...

Utah 8 - BYU 9
15:58 left 1H
Defense not a high priority on this one as both teams are getting after it early on 

*Utah looks good, getting off to a much faster start in this one compared to its past two games. Will be interesting to see how the Utes deal with BYU’s size and if they try to tire the big men out by getting up and down the floor

*Caleb Lohner, who originally signed his national letter of intent to play for Utah, just checked into the game for BYU. He wanted out, Utah obliged and BYU landed the 4-star recruit...

