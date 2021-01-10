MBB: Utah vs. No. 17 Oregon Live Thread: Utes Lead 16-15 Midway 1H

Looking to break its two-game losing streak, Utah will face No. 17 Oregon at home on Saturday night. It's the first of four straight games at the Jon M. Huntsman Center over the next seven days

Despite being just Utah's eighth game of the season, Saturday night is a huge one for the Utes.

Utah will enter Saturday sitting at 4-3 on the season, just 1-2 in Pac-12 play and on a two-game conference losing streak. The Utes check in at No. 120 in the country in the initial NET rankings, which shouldn't come as a shock upon further examination of their schedule.

“We are on the right path,” sophomore point guard Rylan Jones said following Utah's 64-46 loss to USC last Saturday. "We were getting good looks, we just missed them. We just have to find our rhythm on offense, get in a groove, see a couple go in, and I think that will kick off some wins.”

The Utes are currently winless (0-3) against Quadrant 1 teams and undefeated (4-0) against Quadrant 4 teams. Of their wins, the victory over Washington (No. 237) is the most impressive while defeats to USC (No. 26), BYU (No. 52) and UCLA (No. 54) have hurt.

Utah currently sits ninth in the Pac-12 NET rankings behind; Colorado (No. 14), Oregon (No. 19), Arizona (No. 21), USC (No. 26), UCLA (No. 54), Stanford (No. 55), Washington State (No. 101) and Arizona State (No. 105).

The Utes will have a chance to jump up those rankings when it hosts the Ducks in Quadrant 1 game on Saturday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

PREGAME

*Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said potential changes to the starting lineup could come against the Ducks

*Senior guard Alfonso Plummer leads Utah with 14.7 ppg while Timmy Allen is averaging 14.1 ppg

*Mikael Jantunen, Rylan Jones and Pelle Larsson are all shooting 40% or better from beyond the arc

*The Utes are averaging 69.3 points per game, which ranks 261st in the country and 10th in the Pac-12. Their field goal percentages of 41.9% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc rank 10th and ninth in the conference respectively

*Offensive execution and knocking down shots are going to be vital for the Utes as Oregon is sure to implore their full court press

*Oregon had its game eight-game losing streak snapped on Thursday following its 79-72 loss to Colorado. Chris Duarte finished with a game-high 27 points.

*Eugene Omoruyi is averaging a team-high 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while Duarte is knocking down 44.4% of his three-pointers, averaging 22.5 ppg the past four games

*Eric Williams Jr. is the only other Duck averaging double figures in scoring with 11.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

*Krystkowiak kept his word and is mixing up the starting lineup, with Battin and Larsson taking over for Plummer and Carlson...

*This starting lineup should give Utah more ball handling options on the floor to help offset Oregon’s press. The Ducks press has given the Utes problems in the past so having two ball handlers in Jones and Larsson should help immensely

*Krystkowiak said he was going to reward the practice players more so you have to wonder if this decision was because Larsson was shining in practice or Plummer, who has a history of not being a practice guy, was struggling?

FIRST HALF

*Oregon wins the tip and we are underway...

*Larsson gets Utah on the board with a three-pointer, Utes lead 3-0 early on

*Oregon pulls leading scorer Omoruyi after he picks up an early foul. He's going to struggle against a more athletic Allen tonight on the defensive end...

*Utah really attacking the basket right now. It helps when all five players are three-point shooters so nobody is in the paint at all times

*Larsson with another open three-pointer, as Utah leads 12-4 early on. Really impressed with offensive execution and gameplay thus far…

Utah 12 - Oregon 7

14:25 left 1H

Larsson with a pair of early three-pointers as the change to the starting lineup is off to a good start

*Plummer and Carlson check in at 13-minute mark, replacing Larsson and Jantunen…

*Allen already with two midrange jump shots. He worked tirelessly on adding that aspect to his offensive arsenal during the offseason and it's paying off...

*Duarte with back-to-back three’s for Oregon, as the Utes now trail 15-14

Utah 16 - Oregon 15

11:03 left 1H

Allen and Duarte each with 6p, but biggest thing is that the Utes are tied with Oregon at 6 rebounds apiece

