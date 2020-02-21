AllUtes
MBB: Utah vs. UCLA — Livestream

Ryan Kostecka

PREGAME

Utah enters the matchup 14-11 overall and 5-8 in the Pac-12, sitting in eighth place in the conference standings. UCLA enters Thursday night in a tie for fifth in the Pac-12 with an 8-5 record, and 15-11 overall.

In the first meeting between the two teams on Feb. 2, Utah's road woes were in full effect as they only scored 57 points in a 73-57 loss. Riley Battin led the way with 14 points, while Timmy Allen (13) and Rylan Jones (11) also finished in double-figures. Tyger Campbell led UCLA with 22 points.

Starters:

Utah — Timmy Allen, Riley Battin, Jaxon Brenchley, Both Gach, Brendan Carlson

UCLA — Jaime Jaquez Jr., Chris Smith, Tyger Campbell, David Singleton, Jalen Hill

*Interesting that Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak isn’t starting freshman guard Rylan Jones — have to wonder if it’s strategic or injury-related. … Safe to rule out disciplinary as their might not be a better person on the roster

**Update as Utah goes with the fake out. Jones is listed as a starter now in place of Brenchley 

FIRST HALF

*UCLA wins the tip and we are underway...

*After getting a stop on the opening defensive possession, the Utes have given up points on three consecutive possessions...

*Carlson active early for Utah with all 4 of the team's points as the Utes trail 7-4 early...

*With Carlson getting loose early for the Utes, UCLA makes the games first subs and brings in a bigger lineup to match up...

*@UtahMBB 6 — @UCLAMBB 11
15:10 left 1H
Carlson with six quick points but also two early turnovers — very effective when being assertive but struggles when he puts the ball on the floor...

*Jones with an and-one to hopefully spark the Utes a bit on offense as they've gone stagnant. UCLA just playing harder and making shots...

*Utah has the size differential down low… they need to slow the game down, trust their zone defense and pound away on the inside because that’s where they’ve found the most success thus far on offense. Scoring down low will open things up for shooters later on...

*@UtahMBB 15 — @UCLAMBB 20 
9:51 left 1H
Utes continuing to fight but 0-for-2 on three-pointers the early difference as the Bruins are 2-for-4 from deep...

*

