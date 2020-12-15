MBB: Utah vs. Utah Valley Live Thread: Utes Down 22-17 Midway 1H

Utah looks to rebound from its first loss of the season when it faces in-state Utah Valley on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the Huntsman Center. Timmy Allen and Rylan Jones need to be better, plain and simple

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak is far too experienced to hit the panic button this early in the season.

After falling to hated-rival BYU 82-64 on Saturday night at the Marriott Center in Provo, Krystkowiak was so impressed with his team that he elected to give them the rest of the weekend off.

“We played so well Saturday night we figured we ought to take Sunday off,” Krystkowiak said with little enthusiasm during a Zoom call with reporters on Monday. “We might have had the best film session in the time I have been here looking at the game film on Sunday. A lot of the things we had breakdowns on, we can fix. … I think our defense is ahead of our offense.”

Timmy Allen and Rylan Jones, who combined to score 52 points in last season's 102-95 OT victory over BYU, were largely held in check. It was clear that that the Cougars wanted to take the ball out of their hands or force them into tough shots, which worked.

Allen finished with nine points (3-of-11) and five assists while Jones was held to five points (2-for-10) in one of his worst outings of his career.

“They struggled because it is called college basketball. ... They struggled because it was a pretty good game plan from the other team,” Krystkowiak said.

Allen, Jones and the Utes will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they host Utah Valley on Tuesday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

PREGAME

*Alfonso Plummer continues to shine for Utah, leading the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc

*Allen is the only other Ute to average double figures, putting up 11.3 ppg

*Against BYU, the Utes shot just 36.4% (24-for-66) from the field and 32.1% (9-for-28). If not for Plummer (19 points) and Riley Battin (14 points), it would've even been more of a dismal performance shooting the ball

Utah Starters: Rylan Jones, Alfonso Plummer, Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen and Brendan Carlson

Utah Valley Starters: Le'Tre Darthard, Evan Cole, Trey Woodbury, Jordan Brinson and Fardaws Aimaq

*Utah Valley is led by 6-foot-11 center Fardaws Aimaq, who's averaging 17.2 points and 15.6 rebounds per game

*JJ Overton leads the team in scoring with 19.7 ppg on 63.9% shooting from the floor while Trey Woodbury is putting up 19 ppg on 54.5% shooting from beyond the arc

*Jordan Brinson is the fourth Wolverine to be averaging double figures, scoring 13.0 ppg

*Utah needs a better game out of star freshman Pelle Larsson, who was sensational in the first two games of the year before struggling against BYU

FIRST HALF

*Fairly simple for the Utes tonight… they have to run the offense better and rebound better. Do that and they should win by 15-20 at least…

*UVU wins the tip and we are underway...

*Jantunen with the first bucket of the game for the Utes, off a nice dish from Jones. Utes down 6-2 early…

*Utah doing a decent job moving their feet on defense already picking up two charging fouls on the Wolverines in the first three minutes of play

Utah 6 - Utah Valley 8

15:58 left 1H

Utes not the sharpest on the offensive end to begin the game as UVU playing with more energy

*At some point, Timmy Allen is going to have to develop some sort of a shot on offense. Defenders go under screens on him as he’s no threat to them scoring from the outside…

*Larsson checks into the game at the 14:55 mark in place of Plummer, who has yet to take a shot tonight

*Without Plummer on the floor, Utah struggles. Nobody can space the floor or create their own shot, which leaves for a lot of desperate drives into the lane. Somebody has to step up on offense when Plummer is out of the game…

*Utah settling in now by spreading the ball on offense with a lot of drive-and-dish. Seems to be working as they’ve battled back to be tied at 17

Utah 17 - Utah Valley 22

8:33 left 1H

Utes had it tied at 17 but the Wolverines have capitalized on the other end. Utes 0-3 from deep, UVU is 3-7...

