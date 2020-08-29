SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

NCAA locking in on two potential start dates for the 2020-21 season

Ryan Kostecka

Last year, the infamous 'March Madness' NCAA basketball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to sources, there may still be a 'March Madness' after all.

According to report by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the NCAA is moving forward with an NCAA basketball season with two potential start dates set for either Wednesday, Nov. 25 OR Friday, December 4.

The college basketball season typically starts in the beginning of November with multiple big-time preseason tournaments — such as the Maui Invitational and Puerto Vallarta Tipoff. But with the proposed change in time frame, it's unknown if those tournaments will still take place or be canceled altogether.

With those two chosen start dates, it means that official practices could begin on Oct. 14 (Nov. 25 start date) OR Oct. 24 (Dec. 4 start date). 

But Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak and his team are already back at work.

Most of the Utes are back on campus for workouts. After spending some time with the team on Friday, he likes what he's seeing from the team and can tell they put in work during the offseason.

Star Timmy Allen is looking smoother with a jumpshot, point guard Rylan Jones is growing into his body after adding 15 pounds and “looks like a different person.”

The Utes are adding great size for this year and backup center Lahat Thioune “is close to 240 pounds” and looks like “what a five-man should look like." Brendan Wenzel clearly spent time in the weight room during the offseason and has come back looking 'like a tight end.”

“It’s been a crazy five or six months for all of us,” he said. “This is going to end at some point and there is going to be a percentage of the population that’s going to come out the other end wounded and not able to recover, and I feel for those people. But whatever we’re able to be in control of, let’s not let that be our demise. There’s going to be a percentage of the population that’s going to come back, and we want to be in that category and that’s where our focus is.”

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten potentially considering fall college football; Pac-12 to follow suit?

Reports have begun to surface that the Big Ten is reconsidering its cancellation of the 2020 fall college football season; and if it does, could that mean that the Pac-12 follow suit?

Ryan Kostecka

by

BadgerDad1

NCAA exploring FOUR potential college basketball scenarios

According to a report by CBS Sports, the NCAA is strongly considering four different start dates for the upcoming college basketball season, all of which are set to start during the 2020 calendar year

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley getting valuable reps during Baltimore training camp

Despite going undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft, former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is making the most of his opportunities with Lamar Jackson out during the Baltimore Ravens training camp

Ryan Kostecka

Brant Kuithe leads way in PFF all-Pac-12 preseason nominees

Despite not having an upcoming fall season, Pro Football Focus released its 2020 preseason all-Pac-12 team — and sure enough, tight end Brant Kuithe was the headliner

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Mason Tufaga sets commitment date

One of the highest recruits on Utah's 2021 board, 4-star linebacker Mason Tufaga is a game-changer in the middle of the defense and will announce his commitment on Aug. 31

Ryan Kostecka

College Football Playoff all in when it comes to the 2020 fall season

The College Football Playoff is moving forward with the 2020 college football season after it announced on Monday its six releasing dates for the upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utes taking a stand for social justice

Following the racial tensions and social injustice upheaval the past few months, former Utes are taking to social media to express their displeasure of what's happening in the country at the moment

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 players are transferring; Are any Utes to follow suit?

When the Pac-12 announced it was cancelling its fall football season, it has let to an exodus of players from the Pac-12 looking to transfer to a conference playing football this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah 2022 prospect Darrius Clemons getting close with the Utes

When high school football got canceled in multiple states throughout the nation, high school prospects began to move throughout the country in search of finding a state/school that was playing this fall

Ryan Kostecka

Utah moving to next phase of Rice Eccles Stadium renovation

The south endzone at Rice Eccles Stadium is now coming down in order to make room for the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, with the demolition scheduled to be completed in the next five weeks

Ryan Kostecka