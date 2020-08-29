Last year, the infamous 'March Madness' NCAA basketball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But according to sources, there may still be a 'March Madness' after all.

According to report by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, the NCAA is moving forward with an NCAA basketball season with two potential start dates set for either Wednesday, Nov. 25 OR Friday, December 4.

The college basketball season typically starts in the beginning of November with multiple big-time preseason tournaments — such as the Maui Invitational and Puerto Vallarta Tipoff. But with the proposed change in time frame, it's unknown if those tournaments will still take place or be canceled altogether.

With those two chosen start dates, it means that official practices could begin on Oct. 14 (Nov. 25 start date) OR Oct. 24 (Dec. 4 start date).

But Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak and his team are already back at work.

Most of the Utes are back on campus for workouts. After spending some time with the team on Friday, he likes what he's seeing from the team and can tell they put in work during the offseason.

Star Timmy Allen is looking smoother with a jumpshot, point guard Rylan Jones is growing into his body after adding 15 pounds and “looks like a different person.”

The Utes are adding great size for this year and backup center Lahat Thioune “is close to 240 pounds” and looks like “what a five-man should look like." Brendan Wenzel clearly spent time in the weight room during the offseason and has come back looking 'like a tight end.”

“It’s been a crazy five or six months for all of us,” he said. “This is going to end at some point and there is going to be a percentage of the population that’s going to come out the other end wounded and not able to recover, and I feel for those people. But whatever we’re able to be in control of, let’s not let that be our demise. There’s going to be a percentage of the population that’s going to come back, and we want to be in that category and that’s where our focus is.”

