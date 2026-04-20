Predicting Utah basketball's guard depth chart following Noam Yaacov's commitment

The latest transfer portal and recruiting moves Alex Jensen and his coaching staff have pulled off in recent days has the Utah men's basketball program nearing the finish line of its offseason renovation project.

With Israeli point guard Noam Yaacov officially on board , it would appear the Runnin' Utes are close to finalizing their backcourt rotation for the 2026-27 campaign. Prior to the 6-foot-1 guard's commitment, Utah had landed pledges from Wright State transfer TJ Burch , Ohio State transfer Taison Chatman and Utah Valley transfer Jackson Holcombe , adding to a group of returners that included Obomate Abbey and Lucas Langarita.

When factoring in the Utes' 2026 recruiting class as well, it would appear Jensen and company's retooling of the guard position is near complete. Utah brings in a couple of 2026 recruits in Style Clemmons and Simeon Suguturaga, plus a pair of mission returnees in David Katoa and Jaxon Johnson.

That all said, we're taking a look at Utah's guard/wing depth and trying to project who starts at which position (point guard, "2" guard and wing) based on how the roster is currently constructed.

Point guards

TJ Burch (6-foot-1, Jr.) : Wright State transfer who averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds in 34 games; shot 45.7% from the field, 34.7% from 3 and 73.3% from the free-throw line Noam Yaacov (6-foot-1, Fr.) : Averaged 17.9 points, 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds with Filou Oostende (Belgium) of the BNXT League Obomate Abbey (6-foot, Soph.) : Averaged 2.5 points and 2.2 assists; shot 28.3% from the field, 19.5% from 3 and 81% from the free-throw line in 31 games with Utah Styles Clemmons (6-foot-1, Fr.) : Four-star recruit in 2026 class from Overtime Elite

Rationale: Yaacov could prove to be the most NBA-ready guard of the bunch, though we're giving the starting nod to Burch because of his Division I experience (55 career games, 23 starts) and productivity on the defensive end of the floor in 2025-26 (2.6 steals per game, seventh-most in the NCAA). That being said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Utes went with the Israeli playmaker who averaged nearly 6 assists per game in the BNXT League as their starting floor general. Abbey and Clemmons will likely contend for the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

"2" guards

Taison Chatman (6-foot-4, R-Jr.) : Ohio State transfer who averaged 4.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 28 games; shot 46% from the field, 47.1% from 3 and 85% from the free-throw line Lucas Langarita (6-foot-5, Soph.) : Second-year player who averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game; shot 45.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3 in five games David Katoa (6-foot-4, Fr.) : Three-star recruit in 2024 class returning from mission Simeon Suguturaga (6-foot-4, Fr.) : Orem High School (Utah) standout in 2026 class

Rationale: The "2" guard spot is a bit tricky to define, but it essentially allows some lineup flexibility given the size and versatile skillsets of some of Utah's other guards. We're picking Chatman to get the starting nod because of his pedigree as a former four-star recruit who's collegiate career up to this point has been marred by injuries. When healthy, though, the Minneapolis native provides floor-spacing (47.1% from 3 last season) and another scoring threat to the rotation. Langarita, meanwhile, profiles as more of a guard with his passing, though his size makes him a viable combo guard who can give Utah another capable ballhandler on the floor alongside one of the aformentioned point guards.

Wings/bigger guards

Jackson Holcombe (6-foot-7, R-Jr.) : Utah Valley transfer who averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 34 games; shot 53% from the field, 16.2% from 3 and 68.2% from the free-throw line Zati Loubaki (6-foot-9, Soph.) : Averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 33 games at Trinity Valley Community College Jaxon Johnson (6-foot-8, Fr.) : Four-star recruit in 2024 class returning from mission

Rationale: Holcombe is listed as a guard on the roster, but his length and presence on the defensive end (2.2 steals per game, No. 18 in the NCAA) complements the skillsets of Utah's other projected starters on the perimeter. Though the Utah Valley transfer isn't much of an outside shooter (16.2% from 3 in 2025-26), Chatman and Burch could, in theory, pick up the slack in that category, while Holcombe makes up for any defensive lapses Chatman might have. Loubaki, meanwhile, is a bigger, more-athletic wing who could provide Utah with a spark off the bench.