Utah basketball lands former 4-star recruit in transfer portal

Taison Chatman, a former blue-chip high school prospect who spent the past three seasons at Ohio State, has committed to the Utah basketball program for the 2026-27 campaign, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.

The 6-foot-4 Chatman became the second transfer acquisition of the 2026 cycle for the Runnin' Utes, joining Utah Valley transfer Jackson Holcombe .

Alex Jensen and company entered the second week of the portal window being open in need of backcourt depth after Terrence Brown entered college basketball's free agency the week prior, and Don McHenry's eligibility expiring at the end of the 2025-26 season. Chatman, a former top-40 recruit in the 2023 class, is expected to make up part of Utah's guard rotation for Jensen's second season at the helm, alongside returners Lucas Langarita and Obomate Abbey.

News of Chatman's impending move to Salt Lake City came after the Minneapolis native put up 4.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes in the 2025-26 season. He played in 28 games, including three starts, and shot 46% from the field and 47.1% from the 3-point line on 1.8 attempts per contest.

Chatman missed the previous season due to a knee injury he suffered in the summer of 2024. He was coming off a modest freshman year in which he scored 17 total points in 71 minutes of action.

Chatman's major injury history dates back to 2022, when he underwent surgery for a torn meniscus he suffered during the National Basketball Player's Association Top 100 camp, just before his senior year of high school. He needed a second procedure done on his knee in October 2023 as a result.

As 247Sports' No. 33-ranked player nationally and No. 1 Minnesota prospect, Chatman arrived to Ohio State's campus as the highest-rated recruit the school had reeled in since Malaki Branham in the 2021 class. He was also the recruiting service's No. 7 combo guard in the 2023 class, right behind LeBron James' son, Bronny James, at No. 6. A couple of other pro players, such as NBA Rookie of the Year recipient, Stephon Castle (No. 2), and Oklahoma City guard Jared McCain (No. 3) were also in Chatman's class.

Perhaps a change of scenery is exactly what the newest Utah guard needs to realize the potential evaluators saw in him during his days at Totino-Grace High School (Minnesota), which won back-to-back Minnesota 3A state titles in 2022 and 2023 with Chatman at the helm.

Based on the Utes' need for backcourt depth and perimeter shooting, Chatman has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for himself as a redshirt junior.

BREAKING: Ohio State transfer guard Taison Chatman has signed with Utah, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/qv2WV7qfMm — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 17, 2026