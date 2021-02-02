Sharpshooter Alfonso Plummer Named Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Although he only played in one game this past week, it was more than enough to make a statement. Alfonso Plummer scored 23 points in leading Utah to a come-from-behind 77-74 victory over Colorado, 21 of which came with nine minutes remaining

The first time Alfonso Plummer burst onto the Pac-12 scene, it came with the entire conference watching at the 2020 Pac-12 Tournament.

He finished with 35 points in a shooting performance the conference had never seen before, setting a Pac-12 record by knocking 11 three-pointers (on 16 attempts). Although the Utes lost the game, this ending their season, the stage had been set to see what Plummer could do as a follow-up during his senior season.

Mar 11, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) gestures after being fouled on a 3-point shooting attempt during the first half against the Oregon State Beavers at Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Fast forward to the present and much like that one game in early March, Plummer once again was unstoppable shooting the ball. But this time the Utes wouldn't come up short as Plummer led Utah back from down 19 points in the second half to a thrilling 77-74 victory over Colorado.

“Well, the whole focus is to not quit,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “I mean, we don’t make a game of it unless we can cut it to 10 or 12 and I thought that was imperative. There’s no 19-point play, but the guys really moved the ball, we got a number of stops."

He finished with 23 points, all of which came in the second half. Even more impressive, he scored 21 points over the final nine minutes after the Buffaloes had taken their largest lead of the game.

“My dad’s words always stay with me,” Plummer said. “Every time we went into (a game), I feel like my dad is in the (stands) screaming, ‘Hey, play hard, don’t quit.’ The reason I am playing is because of my dad. He (taught) me how to be a dog. And every time on the court, I show out for my dad. That’s what I did.”

Due to his Steph Curry-like performance, Plummer was named as the Pac-12's player of the week.

Plummer, who hails from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, finished the game 8-of-13 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, including another of his infamous four-point plays that gave the Utes the lead for good late in the game.

“I was just feeling it. I just came out ready. I didn’t quit, didn’t put my head down,” Plummer said. “I was just ready to help my team.”

It's the first time in Plummer's career he has been named player of the week, and the first time this season that anybody from Utah has received the award. His 23 points were a season-high, and the third time he's broken the 20-point barrier.

Plummer is averaging 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, but doing so while shooting 46% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc. He's really upped his play as of late, scoring in double figures in five of the past six games and averaging 14 ppg during that span.

Jan 14, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah will now return home for games against Arizona and Arizona State. Tipoff with the Wildcats is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka