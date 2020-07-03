AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Should college basketball be pushed back to January?

Ryan Kostecka

Sports are a massive part of the fabric of this nation — and over the past four months, they've been virtually nonexistent.

That's about to change towards the end of this month as MLB, NBA, MLS, NWSL, NHL and WNBA are all scheduled to start or have either resumed play already. College football is also tentatively scheduled to begin mandatory practices on July 13.

But with the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus spreading rapidly throughout the country, many health professionals and people are skeptical at best that the seasons resuming will actually be able to take place.

With this in mind, one of college basketball's most prominent — and controversial — coaches came up with the suggestion of pushing the college basketball season back. He would like to see a start date set for January.

"Suggestion to the NCAA, push the start of the season back to January and only play league games," Pitino tweeted on Wednesday. "Buy some more time for a vaccine and to get things under control. Although I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines, the health of my players and staff is what’s really important."

The 2019-20 season was canceled on March 12, right as conferences throughout the nation were either in the middle of their respective tournaments or finishing out the regular season. 

The Utah men's basketball team had just fallen to Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament, while the women's team saw its season come to and end a week prior after falling to Oregon in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

As of right now, the 2020-21 season is set to begin on time, with the Champions Classic in Chicago set to be held on Nov. 10. 

In some regards, it makes a lot of sense to postpone the season until January to allow more time for a vaccine and further assure the health and safety of the coaches and athletes. Postponing the season though will push out the dates of the NCAA Basketball tournament and everything that comes with that, which is a lot. 

It's still too early to decide on what to do with the upcoming season, but at least this is being talked about and hopefully considered.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Utah DC Morgan Scalley escape real punishment?

Following an independent investigation, Utah has elected to retain the services of defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley following his use of a racial slur in 2013

Ryan Kostecka

by

PrincessP

Larry Scott: Chances of college football taking place now 'more perilous'

According to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, the recent rapid spread of COVID-19 throughout the country is making college football less likely than in recent weeks

Ryan Kostecka

Ex-Ute Ryan Lacy doubles down following Morgan Scalley decision

After news broke yesterday that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would stay in his role, former Ute Ryan Lacy doubled down on Scalley's use of a racial slur directed at him in 2008

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-6 for 3-star OL Noah Pulealii out of California

Noah Pulealii is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5, 310-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Utah lands commitment from 3-star WR Deamikkio Nathan

Sticking with its recruiting theme, Utah went into the state of Texas and plucked out 3-star Deamikkio Nathan, a WR who's is high on potential and could be a difference maker

Ryan Kostecka

Read entire letter from Utah AD Mark Harlan and HC Kyle Whittingham

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and head coach Kyle Whitingham penned a letter regarding their decision

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Morgan Scalley will stay as Defensive Coordinator

Following the conclusion of the investigation by Husch Blackwell, Utah announces that defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain in his role, but not without consequences

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah's relationship with Under Armour in trouble?

After reports that Under Armour was attempting to terminate its contracts with UCLA and Cal, many were left wondering what that meant for Utah and its contract with the company

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Deamikkio Nathan Highlights

Deamikkio Nathan is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6', 185-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Utah joining the Rocky Mountain conference in new re-alignment

Welcome to the Forde Bowl Subdivision — where Utah has left the Pac-12 and joined the newly-former Rocky Mountain conference with in-state rivals BYU and Utah State

Ryan Kostecka