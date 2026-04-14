Updated Utah basketball depth chart after Jackson Holcombe's transfer commitment

Alex Jensen essentially went into his second spring as head coach of the Utah men's basketball program the same way he went into the first one: Without many returners on the roster and in need of depth at various positions.

The Runnin' Utes have lost 10 players to the transfer portal since it opened on April 7, including five of the top six scorers from a 10-22 squad that finished the 2025-26 season last in the Big 12 standings. And with Don McHenry and James Okonkwo exhausting their eligibility as fifth-year seniors, Utah will have an entirely new starting five for the 2026-27 campaign.

The first glimpses of the Utes' new rotation came into light Tuesday, as Utah Valley transfer Jackson Holcombe announced his commitment to Utah following three seasons with the Wolverines program. The former Timpanogos High School (Utah) standout is coming off a redshirt sophomore season in which he led his team in scoring (16 points per game), rebounds (7 per game) and steals (2.2), earning all-conference first team and all-defense honors.

With Holcombe on board, let's take a look the Utes' roster, position by position, for the 2026-27 season.

Point guards

Lucas Langarita (6-foot-5 sophomore)

Obomate Abbey (6-foot-tall sophomore)

Styles Clemmons (6-foot-tall freshman)

Analysis: As currently constructed, Utah's backcourt possesses a blend of skillsets but lacks overall depth, experience and a knockdown 3-point shooter. Jensen and company will likely fill out those holes via the portal, though it'll be equally as important for Lucas Langarita, the Spanish guard who joined the team in December, to step up his productivity and decision-making in his first full season of college hoops.

"2" guards/wing players

Jackson Holcombe (6-foot-7 redshirt junior)

Simeon Suguturaga (6-foot-7 freshman)

David Katoa (6-foot-4 freshman)

Analysis: Holcombe is a much-welcomed addition to the Utes' roster. His positional size, defensive prowess and ability to get to the rim should lend him to playing big minutes in Jensen's rotation. However, because the Utah Valley transfer isn't much of a threat from behind the arc (16.7% from 3 in 2025-26), Jensen and his staff should prioritize knockdown shooters as they continue to fill out the roster in the portal.

Forwards

Zati Loubaki (6-foot-9 sophomore)

Fynn Schott (6-foot-10 freshman)

Jaxon Johnson (6-foot-8 freshman)

Analysis: Utah's frontcourt is most likely going to be retooled through the portal. Right now, the group lacks Division I experience — something the Utes will need if they're to seriously compete in the Big 12. Although, Schott does provide Utah a true low-post presence on offense, which is something it didn't have much of this past season. Time will tell if the Austria forward works his way into the main rotation as a freshman.

Centers

Babacar Faye (6-foot-9 sixth-year)

Colin McHaney (6-foot-10 sophomore)

Analysis: Not having Babacar Faye in the fold really hurt the Utes in 2025-26. The Western Kentucky transfer probably would've been on track to start at the "5" spot had it not been for a season-ending injury sustained in September. Another year of eligibility for the Senegal native means Utah will have a stronger presence in the paint than it did in Jensen's first year at the helm, though the Utes should look to beef up their center spot with more size as they shop around in the portal.