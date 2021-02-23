FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Utah Adds Two Games As Last Week of Regular Season Finalized

Utah, who is set to host UCLA and USC this weekend, will now end the season with four consecutive home games the Pac-12 announced on Monday that both Oregon State and Arizona State would be traveling to Salt Lake City the first week fo March
Author:
Publish date:

When the Pac-12 basketball conference schedule was first released, the week prior to the conference tournament beginning was left wide open.

This was intentional as the Pac-12 decided that the final week would be used as a 'makeup' week for games that may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The conference announced on Monday evening the schedule for the final week of the regular season, and with it came the realization that Utah will play makeup games with Oregon State and Arizona State.

The Utes will host both Oregon State on Wednesday, March 3 and Arizona State on Saturday, March 6.

This is good news for the Utes on multiple levels.

Utah was currently set to end the regular season with back-to-back home games against UCLA and USC, the top two teams in the Pac-12. Then the Utes would've had a week and a half off prior to starting the conference tournament — not an ideal scenario considering Utah could be entering the the tourney with five consecutive losses (they're currently on a three-game losing streak).

Having those final two games will allow the Utes the opportunity to get some good mojo, and potentially rise up in the rankings. Utah is currently ranked 9th in the conference while Oregon State is 7th and Arizona State is 10th.

The bigger picture is that it means point guard Rylan Jones could potentially have the opportunity to play a game or two prior to the start of the conference tournament, Jones has been out with a right shoulder injury for the past few weeks and it doesn't look as if he'll be suiting up against the Bruins or Trojans.

Jan 14, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) dribbles around Stanford Cardinal guard Michael O'Connell (5) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

UTAH'S REMAINING SCHEDULE
*Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. UCLA / 8 p.m. — Pac-12 Network
*Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. USC / 4 p.m. — TBD
*Wednesday, Mar. 3 vs. Oregon State / 5 p.m. — ESPN2
*Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. UCLA / TBD

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Feb 20, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) shoots the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.
Basketball

Utah Adds Two Games As Last Week of Regular Season Finalized

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd (20) reacts after taking down Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez (12) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Linebacker Devin Lloyd Poised For Massive 'Super' Junior Season

Jan 30, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) and guard Jordan Kellier (10) celebrate defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center.
Basketball

Pac-12 Hoops Tournament To Have Different Format/Bracket This Year

EuxzoxEVEAIEJcl
Basketball

Utah WBB Can't Overcome Slow Start, Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

Feb 20, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak reacts to a call during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.
Basketball

Is Krystkowiak Correct For Being Upset Over 'Mind-Boggling’ Whistle?

Feb 20, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes guard Pelle Larsson (3) dribbles the ball as Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) defends during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena
Basketball

Runnin' Utes Can't Convert Late, Fall 67-64 In Heartbreaker To Oregon

After a phenomenal fall camp, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson is ready to be the breakout star of the season
Football

Former Utah WR Bryan Thompson Heads South To Arizona State

McQueen_Kennady1_Stanford_1-15-21
Basketball

Utah WBB Struggles With Consistency In 78-61 Loss To Washington