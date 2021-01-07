Utah Basketball Announces Schedule Change For Next Three Games

After having Wednesday night's game with Oregon State canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Beavers program, Utah has now altered the next three games on its schedule

Fret not Utah fans, the men's basketball team will still be playing four straight home games over the next week and a half.

Following the cancelation of Wednesday's game against Oregon State due to COVID-19 protocols and tracing within the Beavers program, the Pac-12 and Utah immediately set about a way to free up the final week of the regular season as a time to make up any cancelations from the season.

“In coordination with the Pac-12 Conference office and member institutions, the following changes were made to the Utah men’s basketball schedule effective immediately,” Utah athletics announced on Wednesday.

Utah will now play No. 17 Oregon, Colorado, Stanford and Cal over the next four games, all of which will be at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. It's a tough stretch for the Utes as the Ducks, Buffaloes and Cardinal are a combined 21-7, although just 6-3 in Pac-12 play.

New Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 9 vs. Oregon; 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) / Originally set for Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 11 vs. Colorado; TBD (Pac-12 Networks) / Originally set for Mar. 6

Thursday, Jan. 14 vs. Stanford; TBD (ESPN2/ESPNU) / Originally set for Jan. 13



Utah will enter the game against the Ducks struggling an offense, a concern that isn't extremely high for head coach Larry Krystkowiak. Relying on the analytics that he's seen, he believes the Utes are close to shining on that side of the court.

Starting point guard is right there with Krystkowiak when it comes to assessing the offense. Their belief stems from the fact that the Utes have just missed open shots, including layups and short jumpers. The offense worked to get them the open looks they want, but for whatever reason the shots weren't falling.

“We are on the right path,” sophomore point guard Rylan Jones said following Utah's 64-46 loss to USC on Saturday. "We were getting good looks, we just missed them. We just have to find our rhythm on offense, get in a groove, see a couple go in, and I think that will kick off some wins.”

Krystkowiak said potential changes are coming to the starting lineup, and that he's going to start rewarding players who've earned playing time in practice.

“Consistency is a big part of this game for young players,” he said. “It is not about dazzling anybody over a 40-minute period, but it is about coming in every week and really grinding and continuing to get better. … I may very well switch up the lineup. We are going to start rewarding some guys who played well in practice.”

