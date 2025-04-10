Utah basketball coach Alex Jensen adds Eric Daniels to his staff
Alex Jensen has added a third member to his staff, and this one gives the Utah basketball program another tie to the Rick Majerus Era.
Eric Daniels, who spent last season as an assistant at Utah State and the previous five seasons on the staff at Weber State, was hired Thursday by Jensen.
"I couldn't be happier to have Eric join our staff," Jensen said in a statement. "Eric has deep ties to the Runnin' Utes. He's a great player development coach and has been successful at every stop he's had in his career. Eric also has a deep connection and understanding to basketball in the state of Utah that will be instrumental to the future of our program."
Born in Salt Lake City, he is the son of Donny Daniels, who was an assistant under Majerus from 1990-2000 and then returned to the program as director of player development from 2019 until he retired in March 2021.
During Donny Daniels’ first stint at Utah, the Runnin’ Utes reached the NCAA Tournament eight times and reached the national championship game in 1998 before losing to Kentucky.
Jensen, of course, was a member of that Runnin’ Utes team, a connection the school is highlighting as it works to return to the glory days of regularly playing in March Madness.
Donny Daniels led the effort to recruit Andre Miller and Keith Van Horn.
Eric Daniels brings an extensive connection to his home state that will be a big boost in recruiting. Besides his time at Utah State and Weber State, he spent four seasons as an assistant at Utah Valley. He also spent a year as an assistant at Southern Utah, five seasons at Regis University in Denver and a year on the basketball operations staff with the Orlando Magic.
Daniels said in a statement that he was “excited and honored” to join Jensen’s staff. "I look forward to the challenge of bringing the Runnin' Utes back to NCAA Tournaments and pursue championships. Growing up down the road I know what a special place the University of Utah is, and it feels almost surreal being able to come back home and work for a program with such rich tradition.”
Last season, he helped guide Utah State to a 26-8 record, a spot in the Mountain West tournament championship game and an NCAA berth.
He joins assistant coach Raphael Chillious and general manager Wes Wilcox on Jensen’s staff.