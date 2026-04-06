Utah basketball's leading scorer set to enter transfer portal, entertain NBA Draft process

The biggest portal entry out of Utah came with less than 24 hours until college basketball's unrestricted free agency opened.

According to On3, the team's leading scorer, Terrence Brown, plans to enter the transfer portal and will test the NBA draft process.

Brown, a 6-foot-3 junior from Minneapolis who transferred to Utah from Fairleigh Dickinson ahead of the 2025-26 season, was extremely productive in the five or so months he spent wearing the Runnin' Utes threads. While leading the team in scoring, playmaking and steals, he became the first player in program history to record 600 points and 100 assists in a single season. When Brown achieved that feat in the March 7 regular season finale against Baylor, only seven other players at the power conference level were pacing their respective squads in assists while tallying 600 or more points on the season.

As such, the All-Big 12 honorable mention guard will likely garner interest from several high-major programs on the open market — that is, if he doesn't pursue the pro route. Players who would otherwise be returning to school with eligibility have until late May (usually 10 days after the draft combine) to withdraw their name from draft consideration and return to college.

If Brown, whose name doesn't appear in most 2026 mock drafts, decides to go down the latter path, it's likely schools in the Big Ten and SEC would be at the front of the list of his pursuers. Given his scoring touch, athleticism and quick hands, it'd be unlikely that he'd wind up at a mid-major school.

As for Utah, Jensen and his staff shouldn't be all that surprised by Brown's impending departure. Though he had the ball in his hands a lot, Brown was part of a 10-22 squad that didn't have the depth or pieces to seriously compete for a conference title. And based on his productivity level with the Utes, he has every right to seek a major payday at another school.

Brown became the sixth Utah player to reveal their intentions of entering the portal ahead of the 15-day window in which players can change locations, which is set to start April 7 following the national championship game. He joined Keanu Dawes, Josh Hayes, Alvin Jackson III, Elijah "Choppa" Moore and Jahki Howard.

Brown, who played two seasons at Fairleigh Dickinson prior to his arrival in Salt Lake City, put up 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field, 32.7% from 3 and 77.5% from the free-throw line with the Utes.