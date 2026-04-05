Five-Star Recruit Used Fab Five Interview During Final Four to Make Ultimate Michigan Commitment

Michigan's famed Fab Five were on hand for another Wolverines victory during the team's Final Four game against Arizona, only this win occurred off the court. The likes of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, each of whom comprised the Wolverines legendary 1991 recruiting class, reunited for an alternate broadcast of the Wolverines' Final Four game, during which the group interviewed five-star recruit Brandon McCoy Jr.

McCoy, who also had offers from the likes of Duke, Alabama, Arkansas and the Wolverines' opponent Arizona, announced he was going with the Wolverines in a moment made cooler by the fact that he was speaking to five of the most iconic basketball players to ever play for the university.

5 ⭐️ Guard Brandon McCoy Jr. has announced he will be committing to the University of Michigan 〽️ pic.twitter.com/UxFMs7euLN — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 5, 2026

“First of all, I just want to say thank you guys for having me,” McCoy said. “You guys left a legendary legacy at Michigan. So I'm definitely aware of that, being on here is legendary. And with that being said, I'm blessed and grateful to announce I'll be attending the University of Michigan.”

That is one awesome way for McCoy to kickstart his Michigan career, and a moment he'll never forget. And as for the Wolverines, everything they've touched turned to gold on Saturday night, as the program cruised in its Final Four win over the Wildcats. Oh, and they scored one of the best recruits in the country during the game. Count your blessings if you're a Michigan fan, because there's been plenty of them—today alone.

What does McCoy bring to Michigan?

McCoy is the No. 18 player on SportsCenter's Next 100 list and No. 14 on 247Sports's recruiting rankings. A McDonald's All-American, McCoy spent the first three seasons of his high school career at St. John Bosco before transferring to Sierra Canyon for his senior season, where he won a state championship.

The 6' 5" McCoy is a lengthy, athletic guard known for his ability to attack the rim and defend the perimeter. McCoy adds to Michigan's elite '26 recruiting class, which also includes four-stars Quinn Costello, Joseph Hartman, Lincoln Cosby and three-stars Malachi Brown and Marcus Moller.

It's a fast and furious retooling for Wolverines coach Dusty May, who is expected to lose three starters—Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr.—to the NBA and another three players at least—Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Tschetter—each of whom have played out their eligibility.

Given the way May constructed the 2025-26 Michigan roster, expect him to once again be active in the transfer portal to supplement the '26 recruiting class with experienced players.

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