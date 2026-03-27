Utah basketball loses another guard to the transfer portal

The slow trickle of players exiting the Utah men's basketball program continued Friday, as Alvin Jackson III announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal once it opens in April.

Jackson, who signed with the Runnin' Utes in November 2024, did not play this past season after opting to take a redshirt year.

"I want to express my appreciation for Coach Jensen, my teammates, and the staff at the University of Utah for the opportunity I was given this year," Jackson wrote in his post to X. "After redshirting this past season and after much thought and consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. I'm excited for what the future holds and for the opportunity to play the game of basketball at a high level."

Jackson became the third player from the 2025-26 Utah squad to announce their portal intentions ahead of the April 7 start date, joining Elijah "Choppa" Moore and Jakhi Howard . Moore and Howard left the program during the season before revealing their plans to move on from the Utes at the end of the team's 10-22 (2-16 Big 12) season.

Those names didn't pop up on the box score consistently for Utah over the past several months, but at the very least, the trio of departures makes it even clearer that Jensen and company will need to pursue another ballhandler and initiator in the portal. That'll be especially true if Terrence Brown decides to test the open market as well, given Don McHenry has exhausted his eligibility.

Jackson, who spent the whole season with Utah as a redshirt player, was previously at Salt Lake Community College. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds on 41% shooting from the field in 30 games for the Bruins, who went 19-12 overall and 7-8 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play during the 2024-25 campaign.

A Maryland native, Jackson started his prep career at Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, where he spent his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to Lone Peak High School in Utah for his junior year. He then went back to Bethesda Chevy Chase in Bethesda, Maryland, for his senior season, which ended with the Barons advancing to the second round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 4A Tournament.

Jackson signed with Dave Rice's team at Salt Lake Community College following a two-year mission trip. His older brother, Frank Jackson, was a one-and-done prospect who played for Duke and was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Charolette Hornets.