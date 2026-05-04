Utah basketball provides update on Babacar Faye's status for 2026-27 season

The Utah men's basketball program went into last season without it's projected center and subsequently had to play shorthanded in the frontcourt for Alex Jensen's first go-around at the helm of his alma mater.

With the latest roster update the program provided Monday, it doesn't appear the Runnin' Utes will be as thin up front as they were in 2025-26 campaign.

Babacar Faye, a 6-foot-9 forward who missed all of his first season at Utah due to injury, will return to the Utes for a sixth-year of college hoops, the school confirmed via social media Monday. Because Faye had been listed on the school's 2026-27 roster, it was expected he would be with the team pending a waiver from the NCAA.

Faye transferred from Western Kentucky around this time a year ago, after playing just 10 games with the Hilltoppers due to injury. He was effective in those few appearances, though, putting up 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. He'd previously played two seasons at Charleston before moving to Western Kentucky ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Faye was expected to compete for starting minutes upon his arrival to Salt Lake City, with 6-foot-8 senior James Okonkwo and 6-foot-8 freshman Kendyl Sanders behind him on the depth chart. However, Faye suffered a foot injury in September, thrusting Okonkwo into the starting five and forcing Sanders to play heavy minutes after it was expected he'd consider a redshirt year.

As admirable as Utah's frontcourt played at times, the group lacked the size and defensive prowess to compete with most of the other front lines in the Big 12. The Utes finished third-to-last in the conference in rebounding margin and second-to-last in offensive rebounds and total team rebounds. They also shot just 51.5% from inside the arc, which ranked No. 228 in the country.

Utah's lack of paint presence was a major reason why the team went 10-22 overall and 2-16 in league play. Time will tell if the additions Jensen and company made in the offseason turn the tides for the better in 2026-27.

After losing Okonkwo to graduation and Sanders to the transfer portal, Utah is set to welcome Fynn Schott, a 6-foot-10 Austrian who joins as part of the team's 2026 recruiting class, and Weber State transfer Malek Gomma, a 6-foot-8 forward who plays a physical brand of basketball around the rim. The Utes also bring in Trinity Valley Community college transfer Zati Loubaki, a 6-foot-9 forward who shot 42.5% from 3 last season.