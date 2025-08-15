Utah basketball makes cut for 4-star recruit
One of the top-rated high school basketball recruits from the state of Utah is considering the Runnin' Utes as a potential college destination.
Alex Jensen and his Utah program remain in contention to land Jamyn Sondrup, a four-star center prospect out of Springville High School.
Sondrup's top six schools include Utah, Purdue, BYU, Mississippi State, Washington and Utah Valley, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Sondrup, who received an offer from Utah last June, has evidently kept up his relationship with the program through its transition into the Jensen era. A few of Sondrup's teammates on his Nike EYBL team, the Utah Prospects, have been in touch with the Runnin' Utes staff, including Junior County and Dean Rueckert.
After missing the cut for County and watching Rueckert commit to in-state rival BYU, the Runnin' Utes will look to reel in Sondrup, the No. 6-ranked high school player in the state according to 247Sports.
The 6-foot-9 Sondrup also checks in as the No. 16 center and the No. 138 recruit nationally in the 2026 class on 247Sports. ESPN100 has him down as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 player in the state.
Rivals, which also grades Sondrup as a top-20 center and top-10 player from Utah, gives Washington the slight edge over Purdue in the race to land his services. Sondrup's taken official visits to both schools and doesn't have any current visit plans lined up for the fall.
Sondrup is coming off an impressive Peach Jam run, in which he led Utah Prospects in scoring at 13.8 points to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game and an efficient 56.9% shooting clip.
Sondrup helped guide Springville to the quarterfinal round of the 5A state playoffs this past season, earning all-state second team honors in the process with 15.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He recorded double-doubles in eight of his last nine contests, including a 20-point, 11-rebound outing in a Feb. 11 matchup against Cedar Valley High School. He also finished with 23 points and 13 boards in a November game against Crimson Cliffs High School.
The Runnin' Utes appeared on Sondrup's final cut after arranging a visit with four-star recruit Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 small forward in the 2026 class with intentions of visiting Salt Lake City on Oct. 9. Brutus is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star and the No. 116 recruit nationally.