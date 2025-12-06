How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Cal Baptist college basketball game

The last week of November gave Utah men's basketball coach Alex Jensen his first chance at seeing how his new batch of players and coaches adjust accordingly to playing high-level competition outside of the comforts of Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Some mixed results included a double-digit loss to Grand Canyon, which was followed by a crunch time win over Ole Miss the next day in the Acrisure Classic, and a seven-point defeat at the hands of Cal to close out the three-game road stretch.

The biggest takeaway for Jensen?

"We're good enough to win those games," Jensen said during a media availability session ahead of Saturday night's contest against Cal Baptist at the Huntsman Center. "Which is encouraging and at the same time frustrating because you look back at the things that could have helped you win."

It's hard to point to a single facet that could've put the Runnin' Utes (6-3) in a better position to come out on top against the Antelopes or Golden Bears, though shooting below 43% from the field and 32% from 3-point range probably didn't help Utah's cause in either game.

Utah endured perhaps its worst night of the season from behind the arc (5-for-16) in its 68-58 loss to Grand Canyon — which still came away victorious despite missing all 10 of its attempts from deep — then went 8-for-28 during its 79-72 loss to Cal just a few days after knocking down 10 3s against the Rebels.

Perhaps a return to the Huntsman Center — where Utah managed a slightly better shooting average (34.8% from 3) during its six-game home stand at the start of the season — can cure the shooting woes the Runnin' Utes experienced at Acrisure Arena and Haas Pavilion.

If not, Jensen and company could be in for quite a battle against a physical Cal Baptist team that fights hard on the glass. The Lancers (7-2) entered the weekend ranked No. 36 in the nation in total rebounds per game (42) and No. 25 in offensive rebounding rate (38.6%). On the other end of the court, they yielded the fifth-lowest offensive rebounding rate (23%) to their opponents.

Five players snag more than 5 boards per game for Cal Baptist, including a trio of 6-foot-10 or taller forwards in Thomas Ndong (6.8), Bradey Henige (6.3) and Jonathan Griman (6.0). All three log anywhere from 19 to 25 minutes per game, with Ndong serving as the starter center while Henige and Griman come off the bench. Henige is top 15 in the country in offensive rebounding rate at 17.8%.

Utah, meanwhile, has been outrebounded in three of its last four games. Keanu Dawes has been a bright spot as one of four players in the Big 12 averaging more than 10 boards per game, though overall the Runnin' Utes haven't always looked like the more urgent team on the glass thus far into the season. Saturday's contest could serve as an opportunity to establish better habits in that regard.

Utah fans can watch their team take on the Lancers via ESPN+, or tune in through ESPN 700 radio.

How to Watch Cal Baptist vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6

Saturday, Dec. 6 Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT

4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center How to watch (TV): ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Utah 76, Cal Baptist 71

