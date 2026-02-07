Utah basketball releases availability report for Big 12 matchup vs. Kansas

The Utah basketball team will take on Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse without a few key players.

Babacar Faye, Jacob Patrick, Lucas Langarita and Obomate Abbey have all been ruled out by the Runnin' Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) for Saturday's showdown against the Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12).

While Friday's availability report doesn't differ from Utah's previous report for its game against Arizona State, Abbey's mention is a new one. The Finnish guard hasn't missed a game all season.

Abbey's expected absence leaves the Runnin' Utes without a backup guard for their showdown with the Jayhawks. Utah has been able to look to the 6-foot-tall freshman for steady perimeter play throughout the season, as Abbey dishes out 2.5 assists per game — second-most on the team — and averages 2.5 points in 16.6 minutes off the bench.

Patrick, who last played Dec. 6 against Cal Baptist, was ruled out once again due to injury. The 6-foot-6 guard was Utah's best shooter early on in the season, as he knocked down 46.5% of his attempts from behind the arc while averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10 games before missing the next 13 due to injury.

Utah head coach Alex Jensen didn't provide much of an update on Patrick's health status prior to the Arizona State game, only to say that the team wasn't inclined to rush Patrick back out on the court.

"It definitely hurts," Jensen said to the media. "It'd be helpful to have him, but again, I try not to dwell on that."

Faye hasn't suited up for the Runnin' Utes after being ruled out for the season due to a leg injury in September, while Langarita has appeared in one game since joining the program in December.

As for the Jayhawks, they'll be without guards Justin Cross and Wilder Evers for Saturday's matchup. Time will tell whether Elmarko Jackson gives it a go for Kansas, as the second-year guard has been categorized as "questionable." The 6-foot-3 guard puts up 4.7 points and grabs 2 rebounds per game for Kansas, which is seeking its seventh consecutive win as its hosts the Runnin' Utes.

Utah, meanwhile, looks to break its 13-game road losing streak in a big way.

Tipoff for Saturday's contest is set for 12:30 p.m. MT on Fox.

Utah Availability Report

Out

F Babacar Faye

G Jacob Patrick

G Lucas Langarita

G Obomate Abbey

Kansas Availability Report

Out

G Justin Cross

G Wilder Evers

Questionable

G Elmarko Jackson

