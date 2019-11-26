utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah blasts UT-San Antonio 91-45 in most complete game of the season

Ryan Kostecka

After starting the season 0-3, losing by an average of 5.3 points per game, it was only a matter of time before Utah started to turn things around. 

Fast forward a week since their last loss at the Utes find themselves at .500 on the year following Sunday's 91-45 victory over UT-San Antonio.

"Our goal coming into this was to have a complete game," coach Lynne Roberts said. "Obviously there are things we need to clean up, but the things that we focused on and the things that we wanted to do, we did them for 40 minutes. We shot the ball well, I thought we passed it really well."

Roberts was right as Utah shot 56.7-percent (38-of-67) from the field and 41.7-percent (10-for-24) from beyond the arc. The Utes also finished with 19 assists, showcasing the ball movement and unselfishness Roberts believes the team needs to have to be successful.

"Everything that we are trying to get these guys to buy into and improve upon, they are doing," Roberts said. "This week we got better. It is starting to come together and you can feel the momentum and the vibe a little more, which is great. I am proud of us and I thought we played great."

Guard Brynna Maxwell was named the Bank of Hawaii tournament MVP while forward Lola Pendande was named to the all-tournament team.

Maxwell led the Utes with a game-high 22 points, knocking down 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. Pendande continued her solid start to the season with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Led by Niyah Becker and Julie Brosseau, the Utes got a strong lift from its bench. Becker and Brosseau combined for 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, leading the way for 44 total points from the Utah reserves.

Becker had the hot hand from the start as Utah set the tone from the opening tip, going on a 17-2 run, including back-to-back three's by Becker, for the 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

UTSA looked as if it was going to get back into the game, starting the second quarter on a 6-0 run. But Maxwell shut that down by knocking down two three-pointers in leading Utah to a 19-11 advantage the rest of the way.

Not letting UTSA get back into the game, Utah shot 20-for-34 (58.8-percent) in the second half to put the game on cruise control.

After returning from Hawaii, Utah will hit the road again for a game against in-state rival BYU on Friday night in Provo. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utes' youth proves to be downfall in Myrtle Beach

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah goes 1-2 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational last weekend

Bradlee Anae awarded Pac-12's defensive lineman of the week

Ryan Kostecka
0

It's the second time Anae has received the award, and 11th player of the week overall for the Utes

Utes keep rolling through November

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah takes down Arizona 35-7 down in the desert

Preview: No. 7 Utah vs. Arizona

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes should be one step closer to Pac-12 South division crown

Game Preview: No. 7 Utah vs. Arizona

Ryan Kostecka
1 0

Utah refuses to believe in "style points"; won't run up the score on opponents

Utah looks to avoid "Pac-12 After Dark" special

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes travel to Arizona with a lot at stake in race for Pac-12 South division championship

Watch Utah's #HuntleyforHeisman video

Ryan Kostecka
0

Is Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley Heisman worthy? Utes believes he is

Utes ink top-10 recruiting class for men's basketball

Ryan Kostecka
0

Local products Caleb Lohner and Mason Falslev highlight best recruiting class under Krystowiak

Hear what Coach Whittingham had to say postgame against UCLA

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utes take care of business against Bruins, now focus on Arizoa

Utah has officially launched the #HuntleyforHeisman campaign

Ryan Kostecka
0

Utah QB Tyler Huntley is a dark horse for the Heisman trophy, but does he at least deserve to be invited to NYC?