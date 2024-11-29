Utah falls 66-62 to Mississippi State in Cayman Islands Classic
The Utah women’s basketball team suffered a 66-62 defeat to Mississippi State in their opening game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Thanksgiving night. Despite a valiant comeback effort in the fourth quarter, the Utes were unable to hold on, dropping to 5-2 on the season.
Gianna Kneepkens led all scorers with 17 points, showcasing her ability to carry the offensive load for Utah. Jenna Johnson also contributed significantly with 13 points, but the Utes struggled collectively from the field, shooting just 36.4% (20-of-55). Their offensive challenges, particularly in the first half, proved to be a key factor in the loss.
Mississippi State, on the other hand, capitalized on a strong first-half performance, building a commanding 43-22 lead by halftime. Madina Okot paced the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Eniya Russell and Debreasha Powe chipped in 13 points apiece. The Bulldogs were efficient, shooting 46.2% (24-of-52) from the field, and their dominance on the boards, with a 38-29 rebounding advantage, provided them with extra opportunities.
The game began as a back-and-forth affair, but Mississippi State started to pull away late in the first quarter. Their offensive momentum carried them through the second period, allowing them to build a significant cushion. However, the Utes refused to go quietly. In the fourth quarter, Utah mounted an impressive 23-5 run, fueled by improved shooting and defensive intensity. Kennady McQueen’s clutch three-pointer with 1:23 left gave the Utes their first lead since the early moments, 60-59.
However, the Bulldogs responded swiftly, closing the game with a decisive 6-0 run to secure the victory. Their poise under pressure and balanced scoring proved too much for the Utes to overcome.
Utah will look to bounce back on Saturday when they face a tough challenge against No. 3 Notre Dame at 5 p.m. ET. This matchup will test the Utes’ resilience as they aim to learn from their first loss of the season.