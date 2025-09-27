SI

SEC Announcer Makes Baffling Error on Missed FG Call in Tennessee-Mississippi St.

No, the kick was not good.

SEC announcer Dave Neal mistakenly said Mississippi State's field goal attempt was good in the third quarter.
In the third quarter of Mississippi State's game against Tennessee on Saturday, the Bulldogs lined up to kick a 42-yard field goal. Mississippi State was trailing 20-17, and hoping to tie up the game.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, kicker Kyle Ferrie missed the kick badly. Ferrie, who made a 51-yard kick earlier in the game and was previously perfect on the season, completely messed up the kick and hit it significantly wide right of the goal posts.

Despite Ferrie's obvious miss, SEC announcer Dave Neal initially said the field goal was good.

"And this kick is good. Boy, he's got some kind of leg. Kyle Ferrie," Neal originally said. He soon realized his call was wrong and quickly changed his tune, "Oh no good, excuse me. Missed it, yanked that one. Boy, he's frustrated. His first miss of the year."

It's unclear how Neal did not initially see the obvious miss. It's also odd he added "he's got some kind of leg" for a 42-yard field goal attempt, which is far from unusual for kickers to make these days.

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

