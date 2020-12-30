FootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Utah Guard Brendan Wenzel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman guard Brendan Wenzel, originally from Texas, has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after appearing in just two of Utah's five games this season
Author:
Publish date:

When Utah resumes Pac-12 play on Thursday against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion down in in Los Angeles, it will be with one less player on the bench.

According to Utah spokesperson John Vu who confirmed the news, redshirt freshman Brendan Wenzel has left the Utes basketball program after entering his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

EIFLsBXUYAAcokN

The move came at some point last week as Utah returned to practice over the weekend to prepare for their trip down south to face both UCLA and USC. 

His decision to transfer doesn't come completely out of the blue as the 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas had appeared in just two games this season for Utah (4-1). 

He played in just four minutes in Utah's season opener against Washington, a 76-62 victory in which Wenzel finished with a rebound and an assist. He then logged a career-high seven minutes in the Utes' 79-41 win over Idaho after he grabbed two rebounds despite going 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.

EoppRGEXIAgmotw

As to why Wenzel wasn't getting much action on the court, head coach Larry Krystkowiak had this to say the day before the game vs. Idaho on Dec. 18.

“Some other guys are ahead of him (in the rotation),” Krystkowiak said. “… He can shoot the ball and he’s got some size, but there is some stuff behind the scenes we need to work out that I would just rather not (get into). He has a good understanding of what it is going to take (to play more). I wouldn’t bet against him.”

Wenzel will still have four more years of eligibility remaining. After he redshirted last season, the NCAA granted all fall and winter athletes a "free season of eligibility" this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

EoppRGEXIAgmotw
Basketball

Utah Guard Brendan Wenzel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) rushes against Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and linebacker Sav'ell Smalls (17) during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Pac-12 Network To Honor Ty Jordan On Wednesday Night

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) run for a first down past Oregon State Beavers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

More Details Emerge Surrounding Death Of RB Ty Jordan

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter by Washington State Cougars wide receiver Travell Harris (1) at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah's Defense Turning Attention To What Could Be A Bright 2021 Season

DSC_7535_71
Other Sports

Red Rocks Ready To Start Season With 'Best Of Utah' Event

EqLdjVDUYAE16_W
Football

University of Utah Honors Ty Jordan With Lighting Of The 'U'

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Ty Jordan's Legacy Lives On After Tragic Death

USATSI_15246045_168386753_lowres
Football

Statements From Utah's Kyle Whittingham And Mark Harlan

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) run for a first down past Oregon State Beavers linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (9) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Coaches And Players React To Devastating News Regarding Ty Jordan