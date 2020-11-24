SI.com
AllUtes
Utah MBB Cancels Season Opener; Will Begin on Dec. 3 vs. Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Utah was expected to begin its 2020 college basketball season when it hosted the University of New Orleans at Jon M. Hunstman Center on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

But that game has now been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the program over the previous week and a half. 

Utah is now set to begin its season on Dec. 3 when it hosts Washington, marking the first time since the 1925-26 season the Utes will begin their season with a conference opponent.

According to reports that surfaced last Friday by CBS Sports Matt Norlander, the Utes program was forced to shutdown for the "foreseeable future" as the program continues to be ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This news comes on the heels of athletic director Mark Harlan stating the previous Friday (Nov. 13) that the program would be pausing all team-related activities as the first positive tests surfaced.

“Yeah, effective this morning. We got some positives on their daily antigen test,” Harlan said on Nov. 13. “We’ll have to confirm those with some PCR tests. But we have paused until we have a better understanding of that. They’re not confirmed tests yet. It’s fair to say it’s a handful.”

According to an email sent out by the Utah program, the decision to not play against New Orleans was made "was made to keep the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and support staff at the forefront for both teams."

Jan 16, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) dribbles the ball against Arizona Wildcats in the first half at McKale Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jacob Snow-USA TODAY Sports

Utah will now open the season against Washington, who was picked to finish in ninth place, one spot behind the Utes in the Pac-12 preseason rankings. Tipoff time is TBD but it will be taking place at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

The Ute, were originally set to begin the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic but they pulled out due to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging South Dakota.

The Pac-12 released its preseason rankings last Thursday and Utah was picked to finish in eighth place, the same spot they finished in last year.

Junior forward Timmy Allen was the lone Ute to be represented on the preseason all-Pac-12 teams, being chosen to the first team. He was named to the all-Pac-12 second team last year after averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

