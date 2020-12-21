FootballBasketballOther Sports
Utah MBB Cancels Tuesday's Game With Arizona State

Coming off its best performance of the season — albeit it against lowly Idaho — Utah will have to wait return the court as Tuesday's game against at Arizona State has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc amongst the Utah men's basketball team. After the team has already had to suspend practices and cancel its season opener against New Orleans, the Utes will once again be forced to miss a game due to COVID-19.

According to a statement from the program, Utah has canceled its Pac-12 game against Arizona State on Tuesday, Dec. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 cases that popped up within the program.

Utah basketball released the following statement on Sunday, December 20.

“Utah men’s basketball has postponed its game against Arizona State on Tuesday, December 22, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the program. Utah and Arizona State will work in coordination with the Pac-12 Conference office to reschedule the game on a mutually agreeable date,” the statement read. “Information regarding the status of Utah’s road games at UCLA (Dec. 31) and USC (Jan. 2) will be updated at a later time.”

Utah is currently 4-1 on the season with its lone loss coming against hated in-state rival BYU, an 82-64 defeat back on Dec. 12. The Utes have rebounded from that loss with victories over Utah Valley (75-67) and Idaho (79-41).

The game with Arizona State is expected to be made up at a later date with no indication as too when it'll happen. The Utes are currently scheduled to face UCLA on New Year's Eve and USC two days later down in Southern California, but it's currently unknown if those games will take place.

