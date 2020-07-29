AllUtes
Utah MBB closes out 2020-21 roster with addition of Norbert Thelissen

Ryan Kostecka

Utah men's basketball is finally at full strength when it comes to the scholarship limit.

After losing Both Gach and Matt Van Komen to transfers this offseason, and the unexpected departure of four-star signee Caleb Lohner — the Utes had two open scholarships as of last month.

But with the addition of Norbert Thelissen, a 6-foot-7 forward from the Netherlands, the Utes' scholarship limit is completely full.

"Norbert's combination of experience, skill, athleticism and high basketball IQ really stood out to us," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a statement. "We are very excited and grateful for his belief in our program and decision to play college ball rather than the professional route in Europe. Due to our current NCAA rules, Norbert will not be eligible for competition until fall of 2021."

Utah filled up its other scholarship just under a month ago with the addition of Jordan Kellier, a JUCO transfer from Williston State.

“I was hearing from a few schools, but I kind of shut it down once I found out that Utah was the place for me to be,” Kellier told Adam Zagoria of the New York Times. “Just by how they recruited me, I felt like it was a great situation for me.”

Although Thelissen will technically be on scholarship for the Utes this season, he will not suit up for the team until the 2021-22 season due to NCAA rules.

He arrives in Utah after having spent the previous two seasons with Heroes Den Bosch, a member of the Dutch Basketball League, which has been the top basketball division in the Netherlands since 1972.

He made his debut with the team in 2017 and played for Bosch for three seasons, before finishing out his career this past spring in order to come and play college ball in the United States. He spent the previous two years appearing in 19 games each season, showcasing his professionalism despite being an amateur.

"We hate to lose Norbert in our organization," said Roel Van de Graaf, Sports Director for Heroes Den Bosch. "He was an amateur but always acted as a professional on and off the court. He has reached his potential and the Utah coaching staff and in particular did a great job in informing Norbert and his family. The style of play where the kids share the ball and create options for each other is a style Norbert is used to at Heroes Den Bosch. Again, we hate to see him go but we are proud he will be joining the University of Utah.

Originally from ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, Thelissen originally made a splash at the FIBA U-20 European Championships in Portugal. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in the eight games while shooting a remarkable 74.2% from the field.

With the addition of Thelissen and Kellier combined with the return of star Timmy Allen, the Utes are alls et for the upcoming season.

