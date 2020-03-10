AllUtes
MBB: Timmy Allen receives all-Pac-12 honors

Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Kostecka

As a sophomore, Timmy Allen was not only one of the oldest guys on Utah's basketball team, he was by far the most experienced.

So Allen made it a goal of his to take on more of a leadership role this season — he wanted to become "the guy" for the youthful Utes. 

Safe to say he accomplished that role — and it was validated on Monday afternoon when he was named to the all-Pac-12 second team. This comes after a first year campaign in which he was named to the all-freshman team.

Allen upped his game in nearly all facets, improving in minutes played, points, rebounds, assists and steals. He averaged 17.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and and 1.2 steals per game — making him the only Power-5 player in country to average 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

This season Allen was much more aggressive in attacking the hoop, shooting 76 more free throws than last year. he also improved his playmaking abilities, showing that he was much more than just a scorer.

Allen will now lead ninth-seeded Utah into the Pac-12 tourney, where they'll face eighth-seeded Oregon State on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. MST in Las Vegas.

Basketball

