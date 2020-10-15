SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Mens Basketball To Begin Season At Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's 2020-21 basketball schedule is finally coming into focus. 

After getting the okay by the Pac-12 and NCAA to begin the season on Nov. 25, that's exactly what the Utes will be doing. Announced on Wednesday, Utah will be taking part in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, set to run from Nov. 25-27.

“It’s a big day for our basketball program, fans and league as a whole. Our team has been working tirelessly at home during this whole pandemic and I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work they’ve put in. It’s been great having them back on campus together and getting them connected for the upcoming season,” Utah men's coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “There hasn’t been a lot of good news since this whole thing started back in March, so this is definitely a win for everyone involved. I know the staff and our players are thrilled and eager to hit the court full swing and get ready for the upcoming season. There is still a lot of work to be done until then, but we’re just happy as everyone else in our conference to know we’ll be playing some basketball come Nov. 25.”

The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Utah was originally slated to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at the same time period, but when tournament officials canceled that, it left a void in the Utes schedule.

EiJDUFaU4AI-2Uf

Utah is slated to open up the season with Creighton, who should be ranked in the top-15 to begin the year. On Utah's side of the bracket will be Daytona and Wichita State in one quarterfinal matchup, while matchups between Texas A&M-West Virginia and Ohio State-Memphis make up the other eight teams.

Seven of the eight original teams from the Battle 4 Atlantis are expected participate with Duke as the lone holdout, being replaced by Dayton.

“All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls,” the press release read. “All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.”

Utah, looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, has a chance to notch a quality win right away with their matchup against Creighton.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah 2021 Prospect Isaac Vaha Set To Announce College Decision Wednesday

After losing out on some of the top in-state prospects for the 2021 recruiting class, Utah football can't afford to let 3-star tight end Isaac Vaha, who's set to announce his decision Wednesday, get away

Ryan Kostecka

Early prediction has Utah heading south to play in the Holiday Bowl

According to CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm, Utah football will be flying south in December to play in the Holiday Bowl — where they will face Pittsburgh in rematch of the 2004 Fiesta Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 5 Of The NFL Season?

It was a big weekend for former Utah players as multiple not only saw their first starts of the season, but had big showings in leading their team to victories

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football Moving Forward With "Classic" Uniforms

When Utah takes to the football field this season, its traditionally classic red uniforms have taken on an updated look, that somehow has freshened up the classic look

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Loses Out On In-State 2021 Prospect Jeffrey Bassa, Who Chose Oregon

Utah's 2021 recruiting class took a hit on Monday night when 3-star in-state prospect Jeffrey Bassa spurned the Utes for Pac-12 rival Oregon, becoming the third top-10 in-state prospect to choose the Ducks

Ryan Kostecka

CBS Sports Jon Rothstein Very High On Utah's Timmy Allen

In his annual Pac-12 Preseason Preview with College Hoops Today, CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein named Utah forward Timmy Allen to his preseason first-team and Alfonso Plummer as a "breakout" candidate

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Wide Receiver Jaylen Dixon Enters Transfer Portal

Wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, one of the most experienced players on Utah's roster, is now leaving the program after entering the transfer portal — he becomes the second Ute to do so in the last week

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma is an NBA champion with the LA Lakers

The tumultuous NBA season came to an end on Sunday night with the Los Angeles Lakers lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy — and that means that former Utah star Kyle Kuzma is now an NBA champion

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith makes triumphant return to the football field

By making his return to the football field on Sunday in Washington's game against the Los Angeles Rams, former Utah quarterback Alex Smith should be given the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert narrowing down decision

It's an all-Pac-12 battle for the services of Ethan Calvert out of Oaks Christian High School — and the four-star linebacker recently visited the Utes campus and liked what he saw and how he felt

Ryan Kostecka