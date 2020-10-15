Utah Mens Basketball To Begin Season At Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Utah's 2020-21 basketball schedule is finally coming into focus.

After getting the okay by the Pac-12 and NCAA to begin the season on Nov. 25, that's exactly what the Utes will be doing. Announced on Wednesday, Utah will be taking part in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, set to run from Nov. 25-27.

“It’s a big day for our basketball program, fans and league as a whole. Our team has been working tirelessly at home during this whole pandemic and I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work they’ve put in. It’s been great having them back on campus together and getting them connected for the upcoming season,” Utah men's coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “There hasn’t been a lot of good news since this whole thing started back in March, so this is definitely a win for everyone involved. I know the staff and our players are thrilled and eager to hit the court full swing and get ready for the upcoming season. There is still a lot of work to be done until then, but we’re just happy as everyone else in our conference to know we’ll be playing some basketball come Nov. 25.”

The tournament will be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Utah was originally slated to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at the same time period, but when tournament officials canceled that, it left a void in the Utes schedule.

Utah is slated to open up the season with Creighton, who should be ranked in the top-15 to begin the year. On Utah's side of the bracket will be Daytona and Wichita State in one quarterfinal matchup, while matchups between Texas A & M-West Virginia and Ohio State-Memphis make up the other eight teams.

Seven of the eight original teams from the Battle 4 Atlantis are expected participate with Duke as the lone holdout, being replaced by Dayton.

“All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls,” the press release read. “All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.”

Utah, looking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, has a chance to notch a quality win right away with their matchup against Creighton.

