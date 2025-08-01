All Utes

Utah Runnin' Utes schedule multi-year series with former Pac-12 foe

The Utes will reignite an old flame with a former conference rival this upcoming season

Cole Forsman

Washington Huskies head coach Danny Sprinkle and his program have agreed to a home-and-home with the Utah Runnin' Utes.
Before Alex Jensen and his Utah men's basketball program entertain Big 12 opponents at the Huntsman Center this upcoming season, they'll round out nonconference play with a showdown against an old Pac-12 foe.

With the release of Washington's 2025-26 nonleague schedule on Thursday, a standalone contest featuring the Utes and Huskies at Hec Edmunson Pavilion was marked down on the calendar for Dec. 29.

The matchup will begin a new home-and-home series between the former Pac-12 contemporaries, according to Rocco Miller of bracketeer.org. The Utes will host the Huskies in Salt Lake City for the return game in 2026-27.

Before the Huskies moved to the Big Ten and the Utes joined the Big 12, they shared quite a rivalry as conference cohorts. The first six matchups as Pac-12 members were split, then Utah won the next six from 2016-2019. Washington took control of the series heading into the 2020s, winning six of eight from 2019-2022, and claimed the most recent contest between the two in a 98-73 victory at the Huntsman Center during the 2023-24 campaign.

Utah has the head-to-head advantage over Washington on the hardwood, even if the final record can't be agreed upon. The Utes' official website claims Utah is 14-11 against the Huskies since 2007; Washington's page has a count of 13-12 in Utah's favor, going back to when the schools played each other in 2004.

The Dec. 29 game could very likely be Utah's last nonconference game of the 2025-26 regular season, especially considering Big 12 play started for the Utes last season on New Year's Eve. The Big 12's decision this offseason to move from a 20-game to an 18-game league schedule might result in a later start date, though the conference has yet to finalize dates for its regular season calendar.

As such, the Utes haven't released their entire schedule for next season either.

