Utah Runnin' Utes schedule multi-year series with former Pac-12 foe
Before Alex Jensen and his Utah men's basketball program entertain Big 12 opponents at the Huntsman Center this upcoming season, they'll round out nonconference play with a showdown against an old Pac-12 foe.
With the release of Washington's 2025-26 nonleague schedule on Thursday, a standalone contest featuring the Utes and Huskies at Hec Edmunson Pavilion was marked down on the calendar for Dec. 29.
The matchup will begin a new home-and-home series between the former Pac-12 contemporaries, according to Rocco Miller of bracketeer.org. The Utes will host the Huskies in Salt Lake City for the return game in 2026-27.
Before the Huskies moved to the Big Ten and the Utes joined the Big 12, they shared quite a rivalry as conference cohorts. The first six matchups as Pac-12 members were split, then Utah won the next six from 2016-2019. Washington took control of the series heading into the 2020s, winning six of eight from 2019-2022, and claimed the most recent contest between the two in a 98-73 victory at the Huntsman Center during the 2023-24 campaign.
Utah has the head-to-head advantage over Washington on the hardwood, even if the final record can't be agreed upon. The Utes' official website claims Utah is 14-11 against the Huskies since 2007; Washington's page has a count of 13-12 in Utah's favor, going back to when the schools played each other in 2004.
The Dec. 29 game could very likely be Utah's last nonconference game of the 2025-26 regular season, especially considering Big 12 play started for the Utes last season on New Year's Eve. The Big 12's decision this offseason to move from a 20-game to an 18-game league schedule might result in a later start date, though the conference has yet to finalize dates for its regular season calendar.
As such, the Utes haven't released their entire schedule for next season either.