Betting odds, TV channel for Utah vs. Cal college basketball game
Coming off their biggest wins of the season to this point, Utah and Cal enter Tuesday's matchup from Haas Pavilion looking to add to a second power conference win to their respective résumés.
The Runnin' Utes (6-2) come off a 75-74 win over Ole Miss to cap off the Acrisure Classic from Palm Desert, California, with their first victory outside the comforts of the Jon M. Huntsman Center in the Alex Jensen coaching era.
Utah, which lost by double-digits to Grand Canyon the previous night, rebounded to beat the Rebels roughly 24 hours later behind a game-high 27 points from Don McHenry and late free throws from McHenry's backcourt mate, Terrence Brown. The Runnin' Utes led by as many as 14 points before fending off a late rally from the Rebels in the second half.
"Ole Miss got the momentum, came back, took the lead, but we kept playing," Jensen said. "And it's, again, great clips to learn from. It's good to be in a situation like that, in a close game and come out on top."
The Golden Bears (6-1), fresh off an 80-72 victory over then-No. 18 UCLA, look to follow up their first win over a ranked team since 2020 with a positive start to their eight-game home stand on Tuesday. They face the Runnin' Utes in an old school Pac-12 affair before hosting Pacific on Saturday, then host Division II constituent Dominican (California) the following Tuesday, Northwestern State (Dec. 13), Morgan State (Dec. 19 and Columbia (Dec. 21) leading up to their ACC opener against Louisville (Dec. 30).
Mark Madsen's group is led in scoring by 6-foot-1 guard Dai Dai Ames (18.1 pgg). Senior forward Chris Bell, who paced with 22 points in that win over the Bruins from the Chase Center, is second at 16.6 points per game. Those two are among 13 newcomers to the 2025-26 squad.
Fans can watch Tuesday's matchup through any cable provider or streaming service that carries ACC Network Extra. A subscription to ESPN Unlimited also grants access to ACC Network Extra.
How to Watch Utah vs. Cal
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Game Time: 7 p.m. PT/8 p.m. MT
- Where: Haas Pavilion | Berkley, California
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network Extra
- Radio: ESPN 700
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Cal
Spread:
- Cal: -9.5 (-105)
- Utah: +9.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
- Cal: -530
- Utah: +390
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.