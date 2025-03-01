All Utes

Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV

The Holy War on the Hardwood closes out the regular season for the Gavin Petersen's team

The Utah Utes women's basketball team enters their final regular-season game with a 21-7 record overall and a 12-5 mark in Big 12 play, currently sitting sixth in the conference standings.

Despite a recent setback, a 75-46 loss to No. 17 West Virginia, the Utes are poised to finish strong as they host their long-time rivals, the BYU Cougars (13-15), on Senior Day.

Saturday, March 1
Utah vs. BYU
Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+

Utah's season has been marked by standout performances, particularly from Gianna Kneepkens and Kennady McQueen. Kneepkens, who returned from a season-ending injury last year, is averaging 19.0 points per game while maintaining impressive shooting percentages—52.3% from the field, 45.9% from beyond the arc, and 89.7% from the free throw line.

She ranks in the top 10 nationally in three-point shooting metrics and has recorded multiple 30-point games this season, earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors along the way. McQueen, meanwhile, is the only player in the nation to maintain a 50/40/90 shooting line while averaging over 10 points per game and playing more than 150 minutes.

The Utes, under first-year head coach Gavin Petersen, have had several notable wins, including a historic 78-67 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame. Utah ranks in the top 30 nationally in eight statistical categories, including No. 9 in assists per game (18.8) and No. 14 in field goal percentage (47.2%).

The Cougars freshman Delaney Gibb shines, averaging 16.8 points per game and earning nine Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. Head coach Amber Whiting holds a 45-49 record.

Senior Day will honor five players: McQueen, Jenna Johnson, Inês Vieira, Néné Sow, and Mayé Touré. With a strong home record and a recent history of success against BYU, the Utes are well-positioned to cap off their regular season on a high note before heading into the postseason.

