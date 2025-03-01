Utah Utes vs. BYU Cougars women's basketball: How to watch, Game time, TV
The Utah Utes women's basketball team enters their final regular-season game with a 21-7 record overall and a 12-5 mark in Big 12 play, currently sitting sixth in the conference standings.
Despite a recent setback, a 75-46 loss to No. 17 West Virginia, the Utes are poised to finish strong as they host their long-time rivals, the BYU Cougars (13-15), on Senior Day.
Saturday, March 1
Utah vs. BYU
Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN+
Utah's season has been marked by standout performances, particularly from Gianna Kneepkens and Kennady McQueen. Kneepkens, who returned from a season-ending injury last year, is averaging 19.0 points per game while maintaining impressive shooting percentages—52.3% from the field, 45.9% from beyond the arc, and 89.7% from the free throw line.
She ranks in the top 10 nationally in three-point shooting metrics and has recorded multiple 30-point games this season, earning Big 12 Player of the Week honors along the way. McQueen, meanwhile, is the only player in the nation to maintain a 50/40/90 shooting line while averaging over 10 points per game and playing more than 150 minutes.
The Utes, under first-year head coach Gavin Petersen, have had several notable wins, including a historic 78-67 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame. Utah ranks in the top 30 nationally in eight statistical categories, including No. 9 in assists per game (18.8) and No. 14 in field goal percentage (47.2%).
The Cougars freshman Delaney Gibb shines, averaging 16.8 points per game and earning nine Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors. Head coach Amber Whiting holds a 45-49 record.
Senior Day will honor five players: McQueen, Jenna Johnson, Inês Vieira, Néné Sow, and Mayé Touré. With a strong home record and a recent history of success against BYU, the Utes are well-positioned to cap off their regular season on a high note before heading into the postseason.