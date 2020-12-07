Utah WBB Falls To High-Flying Oregon 85-43 In Season Opener

It wasn't the most ideal way to start a season as the Utah women's basketball team was immediately thrown into the fire to begin the 2020-21 college basketball season.

After having their first two games canceled, the Utes were forced to begin the season with that is considered the toughest road trip in the entire nation — in Eugene, Oregon to face the Ducks and in Corvallis, Oregon to face the Beavers. Both teams are ranked in the top 16 in the nation and have legitimate national title aspirations.

So when Utah tipped off with the Oregon (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon, nobody knew what to expect from the Utes in their first game of the season. But once the final horn sounded, it was clear that Utah still has a way to go if they're to break into the upper echelon of Pac-12 supremacy.

Utah was unable to get going on either side of the ball and fell 82-43 to Oregon.

"Oregon is a really good team and they were clearly ahead of us in all aspects of execution today," Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said postgame. "We looked rusty and a little nervous, which is to be expected. That doesn't excuse our lack of defensive intensity and fight, however."

Although Roberts wasn't happy with the defense's effort, the offense wasn't much better. Oregon's length and athleticism really caused issues for the Utes as they were unable to get anything easy.

Junior guard Niyah Becker led the Utes with 11 points, adding two steals in the process. Utah shot just 28.6% (18-for-63) from the field, 15.4% (4-for-26) from beyond the arc and 27.3% (3-for-11) from the free throw line.



Where the offense has struggled, the defense was unable to make up for it as Oregon's overall talent and three-point shooting proved too tough to overcome.

However, one of the few positive for Utah was that of freshman guard Kennady McQueen in her debut. Coming off the bench, she finished with a team-high 27 minutes, adding in eight points (2-of-7 from three-point territory) and one assist.

Utah won't have much time to worry about the loss and it has to quickly turn its attention to No. 16 Oregon State (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12). The Utes and Beavers are set to tipoff at 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday night from Gill Coliseum.

"There is lots to improve upon, but we will get there. I believe in our players, our system, and our culture," Roberts said.

