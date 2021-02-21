Utah WBB Struggles With Consistency In 78-61 Loss To Washington

In another confounding defeat, Utah failed to put together a full 40 minutes after bouts of inconsistency and ice-cold shooting led to their fourth consecutive loss — this coming against a Washington team they beat by 23 earlier in the season

A month and a half ago, Utah hosted Washington in what was a showdown of Pac-12 teams trying to take the next step forward.

The Utes dominated the second half of that matchup, outscoring the Huskies by 20 en route to an 84-61 victory. Four Utes scored in double figures as Brynna Maxwell was sensational with 24 points.

So when the rematch came around on Friday — this time in Seattle — Utah liked its chances at breaking its current three-game losing streak. Unfortunately that losing streak is now at four after bouts of inconsistency and ice-cold shooting led to a 78-61 loss.

"Tonight was tough," Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. "I thought our energy today was good and our effort was there, we just shot really poorly. Hard to win on the road in this league shooting 50-percent from the free throw line and a poor percentage from players that have shot the ball well all season. Just one of those unfortunate games. Credit to Washington, they played well."

Utah failed to shoot 40% in either quarter, both from the field and beyond the arc. They finished the game at shooting 36.7% (22-for-60) from the floor and 38.5% (10-for-26) from beyond the arc.

Maxwell led the Utes in scoring with 16 points (4-of-11 from three-point territory), adding four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Kennady McQueen — one day shy of her birthday — was the only Ute in double figures by posting 10 points, five rebounds and one block off the bench.

Kennady McQueen — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

After trailing 41-31 at the half, Utah attempted to make it a game and close the gap.

A 7-0 run midway through the third quarter, including back-to-back buckets by Kelsey Rees, cut the Utes deficit to 53-46. However it was short-lived as Washington responded with its own 8-0 run, making the deficit at 61-46 entering the final 10 minutes.

The Utes weren't done yet as a quick 5-0 run early in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a McQueen layup, made it a nine-point game. But that was as close as Utah would get the rest of the way.

Utah will now face Washington State on Sunday in its final true road game of the season. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka