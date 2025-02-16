Utah women's basketball moves up in latest ESPN bracketology projections
Utah women’s basketball is gaining momentum at the perfect time, moving up to a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s latest NCAA tournament Bracketology projections.
Charlie Creme has the Utes facing Middle Tennessee in a first-round Region 1 Spokane matchup in Oxford, Miss. Utah is one of seven Big 12 teams projected to make March Madness, solidifying its position as one of the conference’s top squads.
The Utes secured their fourth straight 20-win season with a dominant 98-62 victory over Arizona State on Saturday. This marked seven consecutive Big 12 wins, likely earning Utah a return to the AP Top 25 rankings.
A key factor in Utah’s success has been its elite shooting duo of Gianna Kneepkens and Kennady McQueen. Kneepkens is currently the only player in the country averaging at least 50/40/90 shooting percentages while scoring at least 10 points per game and logging over 150 minutes. McQueen is also nearing that exclusive mark.
Kneepkens has been one of the nation’s most efficient scorers and a nightmare for defenses. She sits top 10 nationally in all major three-point shooting categories, ranking No. 5 in percentage (46.8%), No. 6 in total threes made (73), and No. 6 in threes per game (3.04).
Her standout performances include being named Big 12 Player of the Week after posting back-to-back 30-point games, including a career-high 32 against BYU. Over those two games, she averaged 31 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while shooting 58.8% from the field, 66.7% from three, and 83.3% from the line.
Kneepkens' clutch performances have been key to Utah's success. The Utes boast a 12-1 record when she hits at least three three-pointers in a game this season. She recently joined the 1,000-point club, reaching the milestone against Carroll College on Nov. 28, 2023.
With Utah’s current hot streak, elite shooting, and momentum, the Utes are poised to make a deep March Madness run. If Kneepkens and McQueen continue their stellar play, Utah could be a dangerous 5-seed capable of making serious noise in the NCAA Tournament.