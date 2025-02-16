Utah women's basketball drops ASU 98-62 for seventh straight win
The Utah women’s basketball team continued its dominant stretch with a convincing 98-62 victory over Arizona State, extending its winning streak to seven games. The Utes were unstoppable from beyond the arc, draining a season-high 18 three-pointers, which also set a new record for the most threes made by an opponent against Arizona State. Their hot shooting night played a crucial role in securing their fourth consecutive 20-win season and the 33rd in program history.
Leading the charge was Gianna Kneepkens, who delivered a stellar performance with a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds. She set the tone early, sparking a 13-2 run in the first quarter with a three-pointer that gave Utah an early lead.
By the end of the first quarter, the Utes were up 23-13 and never looked back. Kneepkens was complemented by Kennady McQueen, who had a season-high 20 points and tied her career-best with six three-pointers. Matyson Wilke also had a strong outing, contributing 18 points on five made threes, while Mayé Touré added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Utah’s dominance was evident from start to finish. The Utes controlled the pace in the second quarter, closing the half on a 9-2 run to enter the break with a 49-34 lead. They continued their onslaught in the third quarter, outscoring ASU 17-6 over a five-minute stretch and setting a new record for three-pointers made against the Sun Devils. By the end of the third, Utah had built a commanding 76-49 advantage. In the fourth quarter, the Utes delivered the finishing blow with an 8-0 run, holding ASU scoreless for the final three minutes.
Utah outclassed Arizona State in nearly every category. The Utes shot 53.3% from the field and an impressive 56.3% from deep, compared to ASU’s 34.4% overall shooting and 31.3% from three. Utah also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Sun Devils 44-31, and dished out 24 assists on 32 made field goals. The18 made threes set a new record for the most three-pointers made by an opposing team at ASU in program history.
With the win, Utah improved to 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big 12 play. The Utes will return home to face Oklahoma State on Feb. 18 as they continue their push toward postseason success.