Video: NBA looking at a 25-day window in order to return to action

It looks as if it's going to be a little while longer until Utah fans can see former Ute Kyle Kuzma suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the NBA has already been looking at plans for how quickly and efficiently the league can resume play once given the all-clear sign from local, state and federal guidelines.

“They’re spending a lot of time … getting a back to basketball plan ready,” Windhorst said. “They hope they get to use it and then talking to executives and trainers around the league, what they’re looking at is a 25-day return to basketball window. Hopefully at some point, they can enact it.

According to Windhorst and other reports, that 25-day window will be broken down into two seperate plans to ensure the athletes can get back into the competitive landscape. The first eleven days will consist of individual workouts while practicing social distancing, which will then be followed by a two-week "training camp" to get athletes back up towards normal 5-on-5 competition.

With this plan, it appears that the earliest the NBA could resume action would be towards the end of May or early June. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said an updated status on resuming the league wouldn't come until May 1.

The NBA has also been looking at the option of being able to mass-test players for COVID-19 before resuming play.

"While our foremost priority remains everyone's health and well-being, the league office continues to evaluate all options for a return to play," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. "Any decision on a date to restart the season is likely weeks away and will be made in consultation with public health experts and in line with governmental directives and guidance."